Goldie Hawn 'Embarrassed' Over 'Blind' Confession at The Oscars — As Hollywood Icon Leaves Fans Baffled With Appearance and Swirls 'Plastic Surgery' Rumors

Hawn's eyes weren't the only part of her face to draw concern. Fans and even friends were worried about what they called her unrecognizable face – and speculated too much cosmetic surgery is to blame.

The star has never admitted to having any work done – but surgeons, who haven't worked with the legend, suspect she has had a raft of painful procedures done as she chases youth.

After attending a gala back in September 2024 with a new look, New York plastic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar, who has not treated Hawn said: "It seems clear to me that Goldie Hawn has refreshed her face by having a facelift and necklift that smoothed her jowls.

"She's also had excess skin removed above and below her eyes and a skin peel on her face that makes her look so much younger!"

The surgeon spoke further about the star's changing appearance over the years.

The doctor claimed: "You look at photos from 10 years ago when it appeared that Goldie had a facelift with blepharoplasty, and she looked decent.

"But now, she looks like she probably had a secondary facelift as well as excessive fillers in her cheeks, and the negative results are evident."