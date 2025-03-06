Goldie Hawn 'Embarrassed' Over 'Blind' Confession at The Oscars — As Hollywood Icon Leaves Fans Baffled With Appearance and Swirls 'Plastic Surgery' Rumors
Goldie Hawn is sorry she opened her mouth about troubles with her eyes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old had no idea about the overwhelming reaction and concern after she shockingly confessed to being "blind" while on the Oscars stage.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the legendary actress was standing beside actor Andrew Garfield,to present the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, when she suddenly stopped her scripted banter.
Turning to Garfield, 41, and going off-script, she stammered: "OK. Sweetheart, can you read that? I can't read that."
As the audience laughed, Hawn revealed: "I'm completely blind. I mean, I am," before revealing the cause of her vision issues: "Cataracts."
Garfield played it cool, responding: "OK, I've got you" and helping finish the segment.
Almost immediately, social media erupted with concern for the aging beauty – leading her to scramble to backtrack her big news.
A friend later told Daily Mail Hawn was just kidding about the degree of her condition and was concerned her ill-received "joke" overshadowed her appearance on stage.
The insider said: "Goldie is embarrassed that the focus of her Oscar night was her vision issues. It is not something she wanted everyone talking about.
"She was just trying to be funny."
Hawn's eyes weren't the only part of her face to draw concern. Fans and even friends were worried about what they called her unrecognizable face – and speculated too much cosmetic surgery is to blame.
The star has never admitted to having any work done – but surgeons, who haven't worked with the legend, suspect she has had a raft of painful procedures done as she chases youth.
After attending a gala back in September 2024 with a new look, New York plastic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar, who has not treated Hawn said: "It seems clear to me that Goldie Hawn has refreshed her face by having a facelift and necklift that smoothed her jowls.
"She's also had excess skin removed above and below her eyes and a skin peel on her face that makes her look so much younger!"
The surgeon spoke further about the star's changing appearance over the years.
The doctor claimed: "You look at photos from 10 years ago when it appeared that Goldie had a facelift with blepharoplasty, and she looked decent.
"But now, she looks like she probably had a secondary facelift as well as excessive fillers in her cheeks, and the negative results are evident."
Dr. Charles Runels, who created the very famous vampire facial and also hasn't treated Hawn, suggested she possibly had fillers in her cheeks and lips — as well as Botox injections.
A London-based surgeon, Dr. Julian De Silva, added: "Celebs often feel the need to maintain their young image. That's led Goldie to a facelift that doesn't suit her."
The 2025 Oscars wasn't the first time Hawn's fans questioned her changing appearance.
In January, RadarOnline.com reported the actress sparked concern with her "bloated, distorted, puss-filled face" after allegedly undergoing a brutal range of secret procedures.