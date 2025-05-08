WATCH: Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger 'Seen Driving His Car Around' Murder Scene the Night Before Four College Students Would Be Stabbed to Death

In the clip, first obtained by Dateline, the car makes repeated passes of the house on King Road before quickly driving away 13 minutes later.

The following night, on November 13, 2022, four people – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodl, and Ethan Chapin – would be found dead after a brutal knife attack inside an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho.

Investigators made sure to note a white Hyundai Elantra, believed to be from 2011 to 2013, as they solicited the public’s help in finding a suspect – and it worked as they were able to arrest Kohberger on December 30, 2022, charging him with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.