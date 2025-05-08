WATCH: Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger 'Seen Driving His Car Around' Murder Scene the Night Before Four College Students Would Be Stabbed to Death
A video showing a white sedan, a car believed to have been driven by Idaho Murders suspect Bryan Kohberger, has now been revealed to the public.
The footage, captured by a neighbor's home security, is said to show Kohberger driving near the scene where four students would be killed just one day later, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the clip, first obtained by Dateline, the car makes repeated passes of the house on King Road before quickly driving away 13 minutes later.
The following night, on November 13, 2022, four people – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodl, and Ethan Chapin – would be found dead after a brutal knife attack inside an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho.
Investigators made sure to note a white Hyundai Elantra, believed to be from 2011 to 2013, as they solicited the public’s help in finding a suspect – and it worked as they were able to arrest Kohberger on December 30, 2022, charging him with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
Crucial Evidence Revealed
The car, along with DNA and cellphone date, should be enough to convict the 30-year-old, at least according to prosecutors. An FBI cellphone expert told the NBC series that Kohberger's phone connected to a cell tower near the crime scene 23 times over a four-month period: all after dark.
Kohberger's phone was also discovered to have internet searches before and after the grisly crime, which focused on serial killer Ted Bundy, and also pornographic searches including the words "drugged" and "sleeping."
Despite this, Kohberger's legal team entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in May 2023.
Kohberger, who at one point was a graduate student in criminology at Washington State University, may find himself on death row if convicted, even with his team fighting against it.
The defense claimed his behavior due to his autism diagnosis would place him at a greater risk of being sentenced to death, and argued every move Kohberger makes is completely under a microscope by the media, who they claimed have presented their client as "evil."
However, Judge Steven Hippler, didn't agree, and said while Kohberger's diagnosis can be used as a mitigating factor at his sentencing, it does not keep him from the death penalty.
Botched Investigation?
Kohberger's defense team also claimed that detectives in Moscow kept secret a glove stained with blood from a second unidentified male that they found outside the home.
"The unknown blood samples give the defense the perfect tool to say their client was set up," Paul Huebl, a former Chicago cop turned Hollywood private eye, previously said.
He added: "That gives a jury reasonable doubt and makes it very hard to convict in a death-penalty case."
FBI technicians are said to have matched DNA found on a knife sheath left behind on the scene to Kohberger through genetic samples.
"Aside from that sheath DNA, there isn't one iota of evidence that puts Kohberger at the scene," Huebl said. "Cops ransacked his dorm room and there wasn't a single cell of the victims' blood anywhere."
Kohberger's trial is set to begin in August 2025.