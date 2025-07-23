'Remorseless' Killer Speaks: Bryan Kohberger Makes Chilling Three-Word Statement As He's Sentenced To Rot Behind Bars For Brutal Murders Of Four Idaho College Students

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xanda Kernodle, 20.

Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty, but the guilty plea took that off the table. Instead, he was given four life sentences – one for each victim.

Given his own chance to speak, Kohberger simply uttered: "I respectfully decline."

But before that, the families of his victims angrily lashed out at him, spewing harsh emotions and profanity at him.

Randy Davis, the stepfather to Xana Kernodle, took the podium and told Bryan Kohberger to "go to hell."

Steve Goncalves, the father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said Kohberger disgusts him while bringing up how quickly he was caught: "You were that careless, that foolish, that stupid. Master’s degree? You’re a joke. Complete joke."

Kaylee's younger sister Aubrey bashed: "You may received A’s in High School and college, but you’re gonna be getting big D’s in prison."