'Remorseless' Killer Speaks: Bryan Kohberger Makes Chilling Three-Word Statement As He's Sentenced To Rot Behind Bars For Brutal Murders Of Four Idaho College Students
Bryan Kohberger will spend the rest of his life in prison after officially being sentenced by a judge Wednesday for the murders of four college students, RadarOnline.com can report.
However, as part of a plea deal, he will avoid the death penalty.
His Final Words
Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xanda Kernodle, 20.
Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty, but the guilty plea took that off the table. Instead, he was given four life sentences – one for each victim.
Given his own chance to speak, Kohberger simply uttered: "I respectfully decline."
But before that, the families of his victims angrily lashed out at him, spewing harsh emotions and profanity at him.
Randy Davis, the stepfather to Xana Kernodle, took the podium and told Bryan Kohberger to "go to hell."
Steve Goncalves, the father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said Kohberger disgusts him while bringing up how quickly he was caught: "You were that careless, that foolish, that stupid. Master’s degree? You’re a joke. Complete joke."
Kaylee's younger sister Aubrey bashed: "You may received A’s in High School and college, but you’re gonna be getting big D’s in prison."
Victim's Families Lash Out
Kaylee's older sister, Alivea Stevenson, delivered a blistering and personal barrage of insults that earned her applause when she was finished laying into Kohberger.
"You’re a delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser who thought you were so much smarter than everybody else," she said. "All of that effort just to seem important."
She further lampooned the killer's belief in his own intelligence.
"Your motives are shallow. You are not profound. You're pathetic," she continued. "No one is scared of you today. No one is impressed. No one thinks that you are important."
She ended her remarks with a warning: "If you hadn’t attacked them in their sleep in the middle of the night like a pedophile, Kaylee would have kicked your f---ing a--."
Judge's Emotional Remarks
Before issuing his sentence, Judge Steven Hippler delivered emotional remarks, wiping away tears at one point.
He said: "This unfathomable and senseless act of evil has caused immeasurable pain and loss. No parent should ever have to bury their child. This is the greatest tragedy that can be inflicted upon a person."
Hippler added: "In my view, it is time to end Mr. Kohberger's 15 minutes of fame.
"His actions have made him the worst of the worst. Even in pleading guilty, he has given nothing in the hinting of remorse or redemption. Nothing suggesting even a recognition or understanding, let alone regret for the pain he has caused."
Overwhelming Evidence
Kohberger, 30, confessed to killing the four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack inside an off-campus student home on November 22, 2022.
A few weeks later, he was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
The prosecution was expected to bring forth a ton of evidence, including DNA and cellphone data, which they believe would have been enough to convict the former criminology student.