Michelle Obama Brutally Mocks Husband Barack's Political Goals During Awkward Interview — as 'Divorce Of The Century' Rumors Keep Raging
Michelle Obama once again used her IMO podcast to take a savage swipe at her husband, Barack Obama, as divorce speculation continues to swirl around the duo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a discussion about career goals with guest Victoria Monét, Michelle, 61, pooh-poohed a younger Barack's desire to become president one day, saying he should have kept that aspiration to himself while implying he was dreaming too big.
'Keep That to Yourself'
The super snide remark came after Michelle's brother and cohost, Craig Robinson, asked Monét if she was ever embarrassed to say she dreamed of becoming a performer. When the singer replied that it felt like an "ambitious" statement, that's when Michelle went in for the kill.
Out of nowhere, she brought up Barack, 63, as an example, saying: "It's like my husband, 'I want to be president of the United States.' It's like, no, you might want to keep that to yourself, honey."
The former first lady then made a voice like she was talking to a child while giving them a condescending pat with her hand, adding, "Oh, that's so nice, you want to be president."
Barack went on to become the first Black president in American history, defeating late Republican Senator John McCain in 2007 and winning a second term in November 2011.
'She Took Me Back'
Michelle's sneering comment came a week after her husband made his debut on her IMO podcast. But even when introducing him, the Chicago native couldn't help but be a little catty.
"He made time in his busy schedule to come on IMO, we are just so grateful," she scoffed. "We have the former president of the United States."
When Barack came on set, he gave his wife a tense hug and a peck on the cheek before a warm and tight embrace with Robinson. He then took his place far across from her at the table, with Robinson in between them, who quipped about the former first couple, "Wait, you guys like each other?"
"She took me back. It was touch-and-go for a while," the 44th President of the United States joked.
'Folks Think We're Divorced'
Michelle noted how when she and Barack aren't in the same room together, as "folks think we're divorced." She seemingly referred to how she wasn't by her husband's side for high-profile events, including former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and President Donald Trump's January inauguration, both held in Washington, D.C., where the couple has a home.
The mother of two explained on a more serious note: "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man. And we've had some really hard times."
Michelle added: "So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."
Divorce Speculation
Michelle and Barack have been continuously hit with "divorce of the century" rumors, with the couple reportedly going "going to therapy" together.
One insider said that after his appearance on his wife's podcast, “Everyone around the Obamas is saying the show was just a very well-orchestrated, and even almost scripted, denial of the truth; they are done!”
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote on Substack: "They love each other deeply, but marriage is work. They’re committed to doing that work – even now.
"Barack's always been comfortable with distance, and Michelle’s always been about presence. That dynamic hasn’t changed, even all these years later."