Michelle Obama Brutally Mocks Husband Barack's Political Goals During Awkward Interview — as 'Divorce Of The Century' Rumors Keep Raging

The super snide remark came after Michelle's brother and cohost, Craig Robinson, asked Monét if she was ever embarrassed to say she dreamed of becoming a performer. When the singer replied that it felt like an "ambitious" statement, that's when Michelle went in for the kill.

Out of nowhere, she brought up Barack, 63, as an example, saying: "It's like my husband, 'I want to be president of the United States.' It's like, no, you might want to keep that to yourself, honey."

The former first lady then made a voice like she was talking to a child while giving them a condescending pat with her hand, adding, "Oh, that's so nice, you want to be president."

Barack went on to become the first Black president in American history, defeating late Republican Senator John McCain in 2007 and winning a second term in November 2011.