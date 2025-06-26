Michelle Obama Goes Off On 'Divorce' Rumors and Rages 'It's My Life Now' — After Former First Lady Ditches Husband Barack and Misses Key Public Appearances

Rumors have been flying the former first couple is heading for divorce after Barack attended Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration by himself, while Michelle was vacationing in Hawaii.

On Thursday, Michelle appeared on NPR’s Wild Card podcast and told host Rachel Martin she was well aware how her glaring absence would look.

"One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I'm supposed to attend," the 61-year-old said.

"That was a part of me using my ambition to say, 'Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I'm supposed to do, what the world expects of me.'"

It was a choice Michelle said she is willing to own.

"Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn't regret it, you know? It's my life now, and I can say that, now. But we'll see. Maybe next year, we sit down, I'll go, 'You know, Rachel, I went a little too far.'"