Michelle and Barack Obama Turn To 'Couple Mentors' For Marriage Advice — As 'Divorce Of The Century' Rumors Continue To Ramp Up
Michelle and Barack Obama have turned to seek marriage advice from "couple mentors" as they continue to be bombarded with divorce rumors.
On the latest episode of her podcast IMO, the former first lady sat down with singer Bruce Springsteen and the two talked all about relationships - especially his marriage to his wife Patti Scialfa, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Their Mentors
Michelle admitted on the new episode: "I marvel at you and Patti and the work that you all have done. You and Patti have been couple mentors for me and Barack for quite some time."
"[We are] watching you guys do the work, getting advice on how to keep those lines of communication open."
The former First Lady added: "You got two powerful people in you and Patty, your own powerhouses in your own right, and merging those lives together. For all those reasons, you were the perfect person to be here to discuss this wonderful question from."
Divorce Rumors
Within the last few months, divorce rumors have been ramping up.
The split speculation started early in 2025 after Michelle didn't attend President Trump's second inauguration and former president Jimmy Carter's funeral with her husband.
But as the "divorce of the century" rumors constantly surrounding the couple – it seems the two are doing everything they can to stick together by "going to therapy."
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "They love each other deeply, but marriage is work. They’re committed to doing that work – even now.
"Barack's always been comfortable with distance, and Michelle’s always been about presence. That dynamic hasn’t changed, even all these years later."
Michelle's Return To Therapy
As the couple was surrounded by divorce rumors, Michelle announced she's in "therapy" to help her prepare for the "next phase" of her life.
While appearing on ay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, she gave listeners a closer look at her life and how she was navigating the massive change after spending eight years in the White House.
She explained: "At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?
"I’m 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact."
She continued: "I'm an empty nester. You know my girls are in — they’ve been launched. And now for the first time, as I’ve said before, every choice I'm making is completely mine.
"I now don’t have the excuse of, 'Well my kids need this,' or 'my husband needs that' or 'the country needs that.' So how do I think about this next phase, and let me get some help."
Besides therapy, Michelle also turned to writing her own book to finally tell her story – her way.
She announced in early June on Instagram that she is releasing a new book which is coming out in November.
She wrote: "During our family’s time in the White House, the way I looked was constantly being dissected — what I wore, how my hair was styled. For a while now, I’ve been wanting to reclaim more of that story, to share it in my own way.
"I'm thankful to be at a stage in life where I feel comfortable expressing myself freely."