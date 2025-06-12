Michelle and Barack Obama Turn To 'Couple Mentors' For Marriage Advice — As 'Divorce Of The Century' Rumors Continue To Ramp Up

As the couple was surrounded by divorce rumors, Michelle announced she's in "therapy" to help her prepare for the "next phase" of her life.

While appearing on ay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, she gave listeners a closer look at her life and how she was navigating the massive change after spending eight years in the White House.

She explained: "At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?

"I’m 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact."

She continued: "I'm an empty nester. You know my girls are in — they’ve been launched. And now for the first time, as I’ve said before, every choice I'm making is completely mine.

"I now don’t have the excuse of, 'Well my kids need this,' or 'my husband needs that' or 'the country needs that.' So how do I think about this next phase, and let me get some help."