Michelle Obama
EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama's VERY Frank Dating Advice Revealed as Rumors About His and Michelle's 'Secret Divorce' Go Into Overdrive

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA
May 22 2025, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Barack Obama's very frank dating advice has been revealed.

RadarOnline.com can report how divorce rumors surrounding the former First Couple have been ramping up for months now after Michelle Obama was noticeably absent from two major events.

Dating Advice

barack michelle obama divorce home sale therapy dinner date
Source: MEGA

Split speculation started earlier this year when Michelle was noticeably absent from two major events.

On Tuesday's episode of Michelle’s IMO podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, the two spoke with the CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, who shared the dating advice the ex-president once gave him.

Chesky said: "One time I was like — I met somebody and I was about to go on a date with — I went on a date with them and I remember telling him like, ‘Oh my God, she checks all the boxes and like this, this, this, this, this.

"And I remember him saying something. He said, it's not a checklist."

Chesky explained that he never considered that he had adopted this mindset until after Barack pointed out what he should really be looking for in a long-term partner.

Chesky continued: "He's like, the right person is someone where they've got this weird laugh or snort and you find it really funny. And it's like, in other words, it's not necessarily what you think you're looking for. And you're not dating a checklist, you're dating a real person. And the real person makes you feel a certain way.

"I think it was like a really, really important piece of advice."

Divorce Rumors

Photo of The Obamas
Source: MEGA/YouTube@@Good-Hang-with-Amy-Poehler

Michelle has been on many podcasts talking about her marriage.

Divorce rumors have been swirling for weeks now, especially as Michelle continues to participate in podcast interviews and give more insight into her marriage.

The split speculation intensified earlier this year after she skipped President Trump's second inauguration and former president Jimmy Carter's funeral.

During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang and the former First Lady touched on how much her life has changed since leaving the White House, including wanting to do things "all on her own."

Now that her days as the First Lady are long behind her, Michelle explained: "I want to try to do normal things... I want to feel like I'm by myself," Michelle said, and also admitted she's now "driving a little bit more by myself... in the car by myself."

Back To Therapy

barack michelle obama divorce home sale therapy dinner date
Source: MEGA

Michelle and her husband, Barack, are said to be working on their marriage.

Earlier this month, while on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, Michelle admitted she returned to therapy, as she needed support because she's "transitioning" into her new life.

The mom-of-two explained: "At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know? I’m 61 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact.

"I now don’t have the excuse of, 'Well my kids need this,' or 'my husband needs that' or 'the country needs that.' So how do I think about this next phase, and let me get some help."

With the hopes of saving their marriage as rumors ramp up claiming the couple is headed for the "divorce of the century" – it seems Barack has also joined her for some sessions.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "They love each other deeply, but marriage is work. They’re committed to doing that work – even now.

"Barack’s always been comfortable with distance, and Michelle’s always been about presence. That dynamic hasn’t changed, even all these years later."

michelle barack obama
Source: MEGA

Split rumors have been swirling for months now.

