EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama's VERY Frank Dating Advice Revealed as Rumors About His and Michelle's 'Secret Divorce' Go Into Overdrive

RadarOnline.com can report how divorce rumors surrounding the former First Couple have been ramping up for months now after Michelle Obama was noticeably absent from two major events.

On Tuesday's episode of Michelle’s IMO podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, the two spoke with the CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, who shared the dating advice the ex-president once gave him.

Chesky said: "One time I was like — I met somebody and I was about to go on a date with — I went on a date with them and I remember telling him like, ‘Oh my God, she checks all the boxes and like this, this, this, this, this.

"And I remember him saying something. He said, it's not a checklist."

Chesky explained that he never considered that he had adopted this mindset until after Barack pointed out what he should really be looking for in a long-term partner.

Chesky continued: "He's like, the right person is someone where they've got this weird laugh or snort and you find it really funny. And it's like, in other words, it's not necessarily what you think you're looking for. And you're not dating a checklist, you're dating a real person. And the real person makes you feel a certain way.

"I think it was like a really, really important piece of advice."