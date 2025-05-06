'I’m Transitioning': Michelle Obama Reveals She's 'In Therapy' To Help With Her 'Next Phase' in Life — As Barack 'Divorce' Rumors Swirl

The former first lady opened up about her personal life and mental health journey during a recent appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast.

Michelle Obama has announced she's in "therapy" to help her prepare for the "next phase" of her life as rumors her marriage with Barack is on the rocks continue to swirl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She explained: "At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?

While discussing her reason to return to therapy, Michelle, 61, told Shetty she needed support because she's "transitioning" after spending eight years in the White House .

Michelle explained for the 'first time' she's able to make decisions that are 'completely' her own.

"I now don’t have the excuse of, 'Well my kids need this,' or 'my husband needs that' or 'the country needs that.' So how do I think about this next phase, and let me get some help."

She continued: "I'm an empty nester. You know my girls are in — they’ve been launched. And now for the first time, as I’ve said before, every choice I'm making is completely mine.

Without the pressures of political life, raising children and tending to Barack's needs , Michelle said she's free to make her own choices.

The mother-of-two noted the new chapter of her life has also been marked by her daughters – Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26,– growing up and leaving home.

The former first lady said therapy has helped her 'sort through some old guilt' and discuss her relationship with her mom.

Michelle further explained she's always been an "advocate" of therapy, which has been something she's participated in throughout her life, as she likened her recent return to counseling as a "tune-up."

She said: "Let me unwind some old habits. Let me sort through some old guilt that I've been carrying around. Let me talk about how my relationship with my mother has affected how I think about things.

"So, I'm getting that tune-up for this next phase because I believe this is a whole other phase in life for me. And I now have the wisdom to know— let me go get some coaching while I'm doing it so that I have other voices other than the people who know me best.

"I've got a new person that’s getting to know me, and seeing me completely new and hearing all these emotions."