Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Barack Obama

Barack Obama Fuel Fresh Michelle Split Rumors as Former President Steps Out For New York Dinner Date WITHOUT His Wife

Composite photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama was spotted having dinner without his wife, Michelle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 4 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Barack Obama was spotted out without his wife Michelle, reigniting rumors that all may not be well between the former First Couple.

The 63-year-old former president was seen on Friday, May 2, in New York City exiting the exclusive ZZ Club in Hudson Yards, joined not by his wife of 32 years – but by his half-sister, Auma Obama, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

The high-end private club features a Japanese restaurant, a cigar terrace, and the world’s only members-only Carbone location.

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama michelle split rumors new york dinner date wihtout wife
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama was spotted at the ZZ Club in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Barack was photographed dressed in an all-black suit as he and Auma left the venue after a private dinner.

Sources told RadarOnline.com this marks the latest in a string of public solo outings by the former POTUS – fuelling persistent whispers that there’s serious tension behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama has been frequently seen with her brother Craig Robinson, including during recent stops to promote their new "In My Opinion (IMO)" podcast, which launched in March.

The siblings have since embarked on a media tour, appearing in multiple cities without Barack in sight.

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama michelle split rumors new york dinner date wihtout wife
Source: MEGA

Michelle has previously taken a swipe at her husband on a podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Observers point out that the Obamas, once inseparable in the public eye, have rarely been photographed together in recent months. While both remain active on social media – sharing seemingly loving tributes – their physical separation has sparked intense speculation about the true state of their marriage.

Fuel was added to the fire this winter when Michelle skipped two major events – former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration – both of which Barack attended. Her absence raised eyebrows, prompting widespread tabloid buzz.

Michelle eventually addressed the controversy during an interview on Sophia Bush's "Work in Progress" podcast, claiming she was taking time for herself.

She said: "This year, people couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. They had to assume my husband and I are divorcing. That this couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself."

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama michelle split rumors new york dinner date wihtout wife
Source: MEGA

Barack and Michelle Obama have faced a series of divorce rumors in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Michelle’s team insisted her absence from the events was due to a pre-planned family vacation in Hawaii, citing “scheduling conflicts.”

Sources said the pattern of separate appearances hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Michelle was spotted again in February dining at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles with her brother Craig, while Barack was later photographed dining in San Francisco and West L.A. – once again without Michelle, but this time accompanied by his daughters.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Composite photo of Donald Trump

'Full-on Lunacy': President Donald Trump Ridiculed for Sharing 'Sacrilegious' AI Photo of Himself as the New Pope

Split photo of Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump

WATCH: Inside The White House — Karoline Leavitt Gives A Rare Tour of The President's Home Including Pebble Beach, Historic Briefing Rooms and Private Offices

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama michelle split rumors new york dinner date wihtout wife
Source: MEGA

Michelle and Barack have continued to be affectionate on social media.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Despite the split rumors, the couple has continued to post affectionate messages on holidays and birthdays. Barack shared a Valentine's Day tribute, writing, "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away."

Michelle replied: "You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be."

Barack also kept up appearances and posted a birthday message in January in which he called Michelle the "love of my life" and praised her "warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace".

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.