Barack Obama Fuel Fresh Michelle Split Rumors as Former President Steps Out For New York Dinner Date WITHOUT His Wife
Barack Obama was spotted out without his wife Michelle, reigniting rumors that all may not be well between the former First Couple.
The 63-year-old former president was seen on Friday, May 2, in New York City exiting the exclusive ZZ Club in Hudson Yards, joined not by his wife of 32 years – but by his half-sister, Auma Obama, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
The high-end private club features a Japanese restaurant, a cigar terrace, and the world’s only members-only Carbone location.
Barack was photographed dressed in an all-black suit as he and Auma left the venue after a private dinner.
Sources told RadarOnline.com this marks the latest in a string of public solo outings by the former POTUS – fuelling persistent whispers that there’s serious tension behind the scenes.
Meanwhile, Michelle Obama has been frequently seen with her brother Craig Robinson, including during recent stops to promote their new "In My Opinion (IMO)" podcast, which launched in March.
The siblings have since embarked on a media tour, appearing in multiple cities without Barack in sight.
Observers point out that the Obamas, once inseparable in the public eye, have rarely been photographed together in recent months. While both remain active on social media – sharing seemingly loving tributes – their physical separation has sparked intense speculation about the true state of their marriage.
Fuel was added to the fire this winter when Michelle skipped two major events – former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration – both of which Barack attended. Her absence raised eyebrows, prompting widespread tabloid buzz.
Michelle eventually addressed the controversy during an interview on Sophia Bush's "Work in Progress" podcast, claiming she was taking time for herself.
She said: "This year, people couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. They had to assume my husband and I are divorcing. That this couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself."
At the time, Michelle’s team insisted her absence from the events was due to a pre-planned family vacation in Hawaii, citing “scheduling conflicts.”
Sources said the pattern of separate appearances hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Michelle was spotted again in February dining at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles with her brother Craig, while Barack was later photographed dining in San Francisco and West L.A. – once again without Michelle, but this time accompanied by his daughters.
Despite the split rumors, the couple has continued to post affectionate messages on holidays and birthdays. Barack shared a Valentine's Day tribute, writing, "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away."
Michelle replied: "You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be."
Barack also kept up appearances and posted a birthday message in January in which he called Michelle the "love of my life" and praised her "warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace".