EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama's Brother Predicted Her Relationship With Barack 'Wouldn't Last a Month' — As Couple Now In Middle of 'Secret Divorce'

During Michelle and Robinson's latest episode on their podcast IMO, the duo discussed dating, as the former first lady gushed: "I love talking about dating, because I haven't done it in decades..."

Michelle and Barack tied the knot in 1992 and remain married for now – however, Robinson didn't exactly have much hope for them.

He relayed: "I've told this story many times about when you first started dating... We don't know who this guy is. We're just like Barack – who's got a name like Barack? And I was thinking to myself, it's going to last about a month like most of your relationships."