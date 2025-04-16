EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama's Brother Predicted Her Relationship With Barack 'Wouldn't Last a Month' — As Couple Now In Middle of 'Secret Divorce'
Michelle Obama's relationship with Barack was not set to last at all – at least according to her older brother, Craig Robinson.
The private couple is believed to be headed toward a divorce, even possibly discussing splitting up millions of dollars between them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During Michelle and Robinson's latest episode on their podcast IMO, the duo discussed dating, as the former first lady gushed: "I love talking about dating, because I haven't done it in decades..."
Michelle and Barack tied the knot in 1992 and remain married for now – however, Robinson didn't exactly have much hope for them.
He relayed: "I've told this story many times about when you first started dating... We don't know who this guy is. We're just like Barack – who's got a name like Barack? And I was thinking to myself, it's going to last about a month like most of your relationships."
"That's not. True. And I've had. Many a long term boyfriend," Michelle said.
"I wouldn't call those guys boyfriends," Robinson quickly responded.
He then recalled: "We're sitting on the front porch waiting for her to bring Barack, and she gets out of the car, and I remember mom's first thing was, oh, 'at least he's tall.'
"And I said to myself, well, 'too bad it's not going to last.' But the best part of it was after we met him and she had been dating him for a little while, she said, 'would you mind, Craig, taking him to play (basketball)?"
According to Robinson, following their basketball outing, he learned Barack was "team player. He fit in with the people. And so I was able to report back to (Michelle). Everything was fine. And the rest is history."
However, history may now take a massive turn as rumors the pair's marriage is on the rocks continue to swirl – they are even said to be in therapy in hopes of making things right again.
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter: “They love each other deeply, but marriage is work. They’re committed to doing that work – even now.”
"Barack’s always been comfortable with distance, and Michelle’s always been about presence. That dynamic hasn’t changed, even all these years later," the insider added.
Another insider claimed Barack, 63, and Michelle, 61, are discussing how to divide their wealth and $70million in assets.
"They want to have everything ironed out in advance. The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings," the source noted.
As for Michelle, she recently responded to not accompanying her husband to Jimmy Carter's funeral or Donald Trump's inauguration as she was vacationing in Hawaii.
Michelle explained while on Sophia Bush's iHeart Radio podcast Work in Progress that in the past, she was hesitant to say "no" to invites because she didn't want to disappoint people.
"So much so that this year, people were, you know, they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself," she said.
"That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."
She continued: "... When a grown woman makes a set of decisions for herself. That's what society does to us. We start actually finally, like, going, 'What am I? What am I doing?' You know, 'What am I doing this for?'
"And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."
Despite the noise, Barack praised his wife of 31 years this past Valentine's Day, gushing she still is able to" take my breath away."