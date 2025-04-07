Barack and Michelle Obama in 'Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Marriage' — By Returning to Couples' Therapy
Barack and Michelle Obama are seemingly doing everything in their power to keep their marriage from completely falling apart as they have now found themselves at couples' therapy again.
Rumors of an impending divorce have surrounded the longtime married pair, with Barack and Michelle even said to be deciding how to split their finances, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, the pair have been at therapy together in hopes of getting back on the right side of marriage.
“They love each other deeply, but marriage is work,” the insider said. “They’re committed to doing that work – even now.”
The source continued: “Barack’s always been comfortable with distance, and Michelle’s always been about presence. That dynamic hasn’t changed, even all these years later.”
In 2018, Michelle, 61, first revealed she and Barack were in couples' therapy, noting after the birth of daughters Malia and Sasha, therapy helped her “explore (her) own sense of happiness."
The former first lady told Oprah Winfrey at the time: "You go because you think the counselor is going to help you make your case against the other person… and lo and behold, counseling wasn’t that at all."
While Barack praised his wife of 31 years this past Valentine's Day, gushing she still is able to" take my breath away," sources claim not all is what it seems.
They revealed: "People see the hand-holding and the cute Instagram captions, but behind the scenes, it’s two people choosing each other every day – and some days are harder than others.”
However, the insider made it clear the pair is "not breaking up... they're doubling down."
Amid the divorce rumors, Michelle has made comments about her marriage on her podcast IMO.
When podcast guest Jay Shetty, a British author and life coach, asked Michelle if she "would you be attracted to a guy who's not financially sound when you meet him?" she was quick to answer.
"Uh, I married one," Michelle responded.
The two met in 1988 when the future president took a job at a Chicago law firm for the summer where Michelle was already working.
Michelle recalled: "I left my corporate firm when I met Barack. I had somebody who was like, 'I got your back. The risks you think you're taking, they aren't that crazy, and I'm here to help you.'"
She continued: "That's when I said, 'I would rather have that in a partner than a higher income. I would rather have somebody who is ready to do some hard things with me. But that meant I had to be ready to do some hard things with him"
Sources claimed Michelle comments could be hinting at a future split.
A insider told RadarOnline.com: "Michelle opening up about how she supported Barack before he made it big is a glaring sign they are embroiled in cash discussions behind the scenes.
"It is also a sign their negotiations are not going smoothly and she may be setting out her stall to stake a claim to everything he has."
Another insider claimed Barack and Michelle are discussing how to divide their wealth and $70million in assets.
"They want to have everything ironed out in advance. The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings," they noted.
Meanwhile, Barack – who was in the White House from 2009 to 2017 – recently said his time as president took a toll on his relationship with his wife.
The 63-year-old told Hamilton College President Steven Tepper on Tuesday, April 5: "I was in a deep deficit with my wife. So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."