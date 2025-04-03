EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama's BRUTAL Financial Swipe at Barack 'Biggest Sign Yet They Are in Midst of Bitter Secret Divorce'

Michelle, 61, touched on her relationship while on her podcast IMO – which she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson.

British author and life coach Jay Shetty asked Michelle if she "would you be attracted to a guy who's not financially sound when you meet him?"

"Uh, I married one," the former first lady responded.

The couple met in 1988 when Barack took a job at a Chicago law firm for the summer where Michelle was already working.