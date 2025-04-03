EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama's BRUTAL Financial Swipe at Barack 'Biggest Sign Yet They Are in Midst of Bitter Secret Divorce'
Michelle Obama called out her husband, Barack Obama, for not exactly having much in the bank account when she first met him.
The brutal dig comes amid rumors Michelle and Barack are headed toward a very expensive divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Michelle, 61, touched on her relationship while on her podcast IMO – which she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson.
British author and life coach Jay Shetty asked Michelle if she "would you be attracted to a guy who's not financially sound when you meet him?"
"Uh, I married one," the former first lady responded.
The couple met in 1988 when Barack took a job at a Chicago law firm for the summer where Michelle was already working.
She recalled: "I left my corporate firm when I met Barack. I had somebody who was like, 'I got your back. The risks you think you're taking, they aren't that crazy, and I'm here to help you.'"
Michelle continued: "That's when I said, 'I would rather have that in a partner than a higher income. I would rather have somebody who is ready to do some hard things with me. But that meant I had to be ready to do some hard things with him"
Sources now claim Michelle comments may be hinting at a future split.
A insider told RadarOnline.com: "Michelle opening up about how she supported Barack before he made it big is a glaring sign they are embroiled in cash discussions behind the scenes.
"It is also a sign their negotiations are not going smoothly and she may be setting out her stall to stake a claim to everything he has."
Michelle and Barack – who tied the knot in 1992 – are said to be calling it quits on their marriage, as the two are believed to already be discussing how to divide their wealth and $70million in assets.
A source close to the situation claimed: "They want to have everything ironed out in advance. The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."
Another insider claimed Barack, 63, and Michelle are keeping their apparent issues on the down low and want to reach an agreement on all everything before going public with their split.
"They want to have everything ironed out in advance. The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings," the source said.
"They have homes in D.C., Martha's Vineyard and Chicago, plus a stock portfolio in excess of $25million."
During a previous podcast chat, Michelle said her time in the White House during Barack's presidency was tough.
She said: "Being married to the president of the United States (is a) thing that that none of us kind of banked on. We knew Barack was smart and ambitious, but, you know..."
And while she never wanted the charismatic politician to run for president, she credited her brother Craig for changing her mind.
"You talked me into supporting his run," Michelle told Craig. "He was smart enough to know that he needed to come to you and sell you on the idea. Because I was definitely like, no, no way."
Neither Michelle nor Barack have commented on the rumors.