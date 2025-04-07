Bill Maher Heaps PRAISE on Trump — As President is Savaged by Billionaire Backer Bill Ackman For Putting U.S. On Course For 'Economic Nuclear Winter' Amid Global Stock Market Meltdown
While economists and citizens voiced outrage over Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, the president has one person on his side – Bill Maher.
Maher, 69, praised Trump, 78, as "one of the most effective" presidents days after he attended a White House dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Meanwhile, billionaire Bill Ackman, who once endorsed Trump, warned his tariffs were going to unleash an "economic nuclear war."
After years of mocking Trump, the comedian appeared to change his tune about the controversial president after attending a dinner at the White House organized by Kid Rock.
During his Club Random podcast on Sunday, April 6, Maher told guest Chris Cuomo: "Trump really... is one of the most effective politicians... whatever you think of the policy and him as a person.
"Just as a politician, just understanding that (you should) always lean in to being more who you are."
He added: "The people are not savvy about issues but they smell a phony a mile away and that kind of s---, nobody else does it."
Maher continued to gush over Trump as he compared his effectiveness in comparison to Democrats.
The podcast host said: "You know, he has those moments that no other politician has. And the Democrats have to find that guy.
"But let's be real – they've been searching for years, and they're still coming up empty."
While Maher praised Trump, one of the president's billionaire endorsers flipped his support after Trump's tariffs, which were enacted last week, brought devastating blows to the stock market.
On Wednesday, April 2, Trump announced he was imposing "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries that had the highest trade imbalances with the US.
Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, warned in an X post that "business investment will grind to a halt, (and) consumers will close their wallets" if the tariffs are enforced.
Although Ackman agreed that "other nations have taken advantage of the U.S. by protecting their home industries at the expense of millions of our jobs and economic growth in our country," he highlighted the dangers of "placing massive and disproportionate tariffs on our friends and our enemies alike."
He explained: "(We) are in the process of destroying confidence in our country as a trading partner, as a place to do business, and as a market to invest capital."
Ackman noted Trump could "call a 90-day time out, negotiate and resolve unfair asymmetric tariff deals, and induce trillions of dollars of new investment in our country."
But if the president chooses not to, Ackman said the US will "launch economic nuclear war on every country in the world, business investment will grind to a halt, consumers will close their wallets and pocket books, and we will severely damage our reputation with the rest of the world that will take years and potentially decades to rehabilitate."
He continued: "What CEO and what board of directors will be comfortable making large, long-term economic commitments in our country in the middle of an economic nuclear war?
"When markets crash, new investment stops, consumers stop spending money, and businesses have no choice but to curtail investment and fire workers."
Ackman noted large corporations and small business alike will be harmed, adding: "(We) are heading for a self-induced, economic nuclear winter, and we should start hunkering down. "May cooler heads prevail."