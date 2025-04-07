Bill Maher Heaps PRAISE on Trump — As President is Savaged by Billionaire Backer Bill Ackman For Putting U.S. On Course For 'Economic Nuclear Winter' Amid Global Stock Market Meltdown

While economists and citizens voiced outrage over Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, the president has one person on his side – Bill Maher.

Maher, 69, praised Trump, 78, as "one of the most effective" presidents days after he attended a White House dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Meanwhile, billionaire Bill Ackman, who once endorsed Trump, warned his tariffs were going to unleash an "economic nuclear war."