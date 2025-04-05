Trump Dementia Fears Explode! Experts Warn Establishment is 'Sanewashing' the 'Obvious Signs' He Is Suffering From Alzheimer's
Donald Trump is dealing with dementia during his second term as president, at least according to psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner.
Dr. Gartner has noted numerous symptoms Trump may be suffering from including his inability to "even finishing a sentence," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After previously claiming "there is absolutely no doubt” Trump has dementia, Dr. Gartner explained his reasoning to MindSite News in a new interview.
He said: "When we’re diagnosing dementia, what we need to see is a deterioration of someone’s own baseline of functioning. What we see that a lot of people don’t appreciate is that when Donald Trump was younger in the 1980s, he was actually quite articulate. He spoke in polished paragraphs; now he has difficulty even finishing a sentence.
"His thoughts were logical and related: now they’re tangential. He goes off on these ramblings where he is confabulating things – weird things in which he’ll talk about Venezuelans and mental hospitals, and then he’ll talk about sharks and batteries or the late, great Hannibal Lector and Silence of the Lambs."
Dr. Gartner added: "And why is he talking about Hannibal Lector – a fictional character who was not great; he was a murderer, a serial killer. It makes sense in Trump’s mind but these are really random associations. And there is an accelerating rate of decline."
He also believes the controversial politician is "losing his capacity for coherent speech," noting "dozens and dozens of Trump’s phonemic paraphasias, in which you use sounds in place of an actual word (a hallmark of brain damage and dementia)."
Dr. Gartner said: "... Trump will say something like ‘mishiz’ for missiles, or 'Chrishus' for Christmas, because he can’t complete the word. Then we see also a lot of semantic paraphasias, in which he uses a word incorrectly, as in 'the oranges of the situation' because it rhymes with 'the origins of the situation.'"
"This is not within normal limits; his basic ability to use language is breaking down," the Rocket Man: Nuclear Madness and the Mind of Donald Trump author added.
Dr. Gartner also accused the establishment of "sanewashing" Trump, and that he has "really populated the whole government with people who are more or less equally sick."
We have reach out to White House reps for comment.
Other mental health experts and a computer analysis have apparently backed up claims the 78-year-old has dementia, calling out to his long, rambling, nonsensical outbursts and absurd rally speeches.
According to the computer analysis, the former reality star's rally speeches are now nearly twice as long as they were in 2016, during his first term in the White House.
Trump also uses more all-or-nothing terms like "always" and "never" than he did eight years ago, which some experts see as a sign of old age.
Even former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci previously pointed to a sharp decline in Trump's communication skills, claiming he has "lost an ability to put powerful sentences together."
Meanwhile, despite his questionable behavior (and brain), Trump has hinted at somehow running for a third term... and it may be a reality, as it hinges on the interpretation of "election" in the 22nd Amendment and the loyalty of Vice President J.D. Vance.
The text of the full 22nd Amendment reads: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."
However, if Vance becomes the next president, he could choose to have Trump as his vice president in the 2028 election and, after winning the election, announce he resigns as soon as he's sworn in.