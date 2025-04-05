Trump Dementia Fears Explode! Experts Warn Establishment is 'Sanewashing' the 'Obvious Signs' He Is Suffering From Alzheimer's

Dr. Gartner added: "And why is he talking about Hannibal Lector – a fictional character who was not great; he was a murderer, a serial killer. It makes sense in Trump’s mind but these are really random associations. And there is an accelerating rate of decline."

He also believes the controversial politician is "losing his capacity for coherent speech," noting "dozens and dozens of Trump’s phonemic paraphasias, in which you use sounds in place of an actual word (a hallmark of brain damage and dementia)."

Dr. Gartner said: "... Trump will say something like ‘mishiz’ for missiles, or 'Chrishus' for Christmas, because he can’t complete the word. Then we see also a lot of semantic paraphasias, in which he uses a word incorrectly, as in 'the oranges of the situation' because it rhymes with 'the origins of the situation.'"

"This is not within normal limits; his basic ability to use language is breaking down," the Rocket Man: Nuclear Madness and the Mind of Donald Trump author added.