12 More Years?! How a Simple Constitution Loophole Could 'Doom' U.S. To a Donald Trump Presidency Until 2037

The path for Trump to serve a third and potential fourth term as president until January 2037, at 90 years old, is a very real possibility.

It hinges solely on the interpretation of "election" in the 22nd Amendment and the loyalty of Vice President J.D. Vance.

The VP could choose to have Trump as his vice president in the 2028 election and, after winning the election, announce he resigns as soon as he's sworn in.

This loophole also requires Trump to remain popular enough to win another two election cycles.