Kamala Harris Is 'Done at the Top of Ticket' Supporters Claim as Democratic Party Sinking — All While Politician Remains Out of the Spotlight Following Demoralizing Loss to Trump

The 60-year-old is not looked at as the leading candidate to right the ship for Democrats when the 2028 presidential election kicks off, especially as she has steered clear of any public appearances all while Trump makes bizarre – and threatening – decisions from the White House.

One top donor told ABC News: "I think she's done at the top of the ticket, I think the country will not have moved in a progressive direction during that time, it will have become more conservative."

Meanwhile, Democratic fundraiser Michael Kempner admitted: "I don't know if I would get involved at this point even if God were running. ... I think it's going to be tough for any Democrat to raise any money. There is little enthusiasm."