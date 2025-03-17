Kamala Harris Blasted By Democrat Power-Players for 'Going MIA' After Being Battered by Donald Trump in Election — After She was Hit by 'Hard Boozing' Rumors
Kamala Harris has been playing hide and seek since her election loss.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Democrat – who was defeated by MAGA leader Donald Trump in November – is said to be "lacking leadership" by choosing to go "missing" in the public eye over the past few months.
The new whispers about Harris, 60, come shortly after the presidential candidate sparked worries about a potential drinking problem.
One Democratic insider recently said of Harris: "She's MIA!"
They added the politician's husband "Doug (Emhoff) is telling people she's the leader of the party, but there is a clear lack of leadership.
"The person you just spent $2billion on trying to elect? I’m glad she’s having a good time going to a musical, and being repped by CAA.
"But this whole strategy of 'Do not do anything, or say anything,' that’s not the kind of leadership the world needs right now."
In February 2025, the former Vice President signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to pursue speaking and publishing opportunities.
She also attended Broadway performances of Gypsy and A Wonderful World, where she received standing ovations and engaged with the casts backstage.
Another source told Page Six of Harris: "I don’t think bookings for them are through the roof."
The first source mentioned they're not a fan of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who recently started a podcast, but at least "he's out there doing stuff."
With Harris, they noted: "It shows how kind of old the thinking is. Like, 'Well, I’m not going to run (for governor) for a year and a half, so I’ll go away.'"
They continued: "One of her problems is that she’s the most risk-averse person on the planet. That’s one of the reasons she lost.
"There was nothing to peel the onion back for people."
A recent Telegraph opinion piece criticized Harris for avoiding new media forms during the election, while a donor expressed frustration over the costly loss.
However, a source close to Harris noted she was focused on fundraising for the DNC, meeting with federal and state leaders, and attending events like the NAACP Image Awards instead.
The source added how Harris's supporters gave her space to make her next move without seeking constant media attention.
Despite this, however, all of Harris' decisions after the election were being picked through with a fine tooth comb.
It led many to believe she turned to alcohol shortly after her loss to Trump – particularly following the release of a controversial Thanksgiving video.
The recording quickly went viral, with many social media users branding her an "alcoholic" due to her bleary-eyed appearance and slurry speech.
Mocking Harris, one user wrote: "Best advert on to put people off alcohol, ever. Kamala Harris still working off the hangover."
Another added: "Kamala Harris looks like she got run over by a truck yesterday before she made that video and when I say truck I mean a full load of alcohol."
At the time, medical experts told us they "couldn’t rule out" Harris being under the influence of alcohol.
Dr Carole Lieberman pointed to the former VP's half-closed eyes, slightly slurred speech and over-emphasized hand movements, saying they were all signs she may have had something to drink.
Dr Stuart Fishcer, an emergency medicine doctor in New York City, added how her head movements also suggested she had consumed alcohol.