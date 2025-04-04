Iconic Action Star Dolph Lundgren, 67, Snapped Looking Buff and Happy with Bikini-Clad Wife, 29, After Beating Cancer
Dolph Lundgren has a new lease on life and he's taking advantage of it, as he hit the beach with his much younger wife, Emma Krokdal.
The Rocky IV star has been living it up after revealing to fans he came out on top following his lengthy battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 67-year-old was snapped on a beach in Miami, as he went shirtless and rocked a pair of swim trunks alongside his 29-year-old wife, who put her impressive figure on display in a purple bikini.
Even nearing 70 years old, the actor flexed and showed off his muscles while having quite the day with Krokdal. The pair tied the knot in July 2023.
The two kicked off their relationship after Lundgren was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, asking for Krokdal's hand in marriage in 2020. Since then, however, Lundgren has declared he is cancer-free.
The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star learned he had a tumor in his kidney eight years ago. Over the years the cancer spread to his lungs, spine, liver, and stomach, with doctors telling Lundgren he was terminal.
However, Lundgren beat the odds, as he noted in an Instagram video in November 2024: "Alright, here I am. I'm about to go in and get rid of that last dead tumor.
“Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I'll be cancer-free so I'm looking forward to this procedure.”
The movie star added: "Lung ablation, that's what I'm doing. It's been a rough ride and it really taught me how to live in the moment and to enjoy every moment of my life."
Many notable Hollywood names applauded his accomplishment, including his Expendables co-star Chuck Norris.
He said at the time: "Wonderful news! So happy to hear this, Dolph. God bless."
Meanwhile, British actor and Castle Falls co-star Scott Adkins added: "Health & happiness to you and your family Dolph. I will never forget when we shot Castle Falls and you directed and starred whilst also dealing with this and you never made a fuss of it, never even mentioned it but got your head down and did the work regardless of all you were dealing.
"You are a true warrior my friend."
Before beating cancer, Lundgren revealed his doctors were urging him to put movies on the backburner and focus on time with his family.
According to Lundren, his doctor told him "'You should probably take a break and spend more time with your family and so forth.'
"So I kind of asked him, 'How long do you think I got left?' I think he said two or three years, but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less."
After feeling "depressed," the Creed II actor looked for a second opinion. According to his oncologist Dr. Alexandra Drakaki, he was able to treat Lundgren by targeting a mutation he had that is common in lung cancer.
Lundgren said: "If I'd gone on the other treatment, I had about three or four months left. I couldn't believe that that it would be that radical of a difference that within three months, things were shrinking by 20, 30%."