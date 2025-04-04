Val Kilmer's Family Releases Emotional Statement Following His Tragic Death Saying They Are 'So Proud' of Late Actor — As Former Wife Comforts Devastated Daughter Mercedes

Kilmer's family has started to gather for a final farewell. On Wednesday, Mercedes hugged her mom tightly outside of her West Hollywood home.

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 after spitting up blood and endured extensive treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and a tracheotomy, which left him with permanent vocal damage and using a voice box to talk.

The cancer fight was taxing both on his spirit and on his bank account, and there are serious questions about the legacy he will be leaving his kids.

Like their father, Mercedes and Jack are also actors, and both had a strong relationship with their father, especially in his later years during his battle with cancer.

The two frequently appeared in public with him, and Jack even narrated his father’s documentary when Kilmer’s voice was severely affected by illness.