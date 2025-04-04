Val Kilmer's Family Releases Emotional Statement Following His Tragic Death Saying They Are 'So Proud' of Late Actor — As Former Wife Comforts Devastated Daughter Mercedes
Val Kilmer’s family has broken their silence, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after the death of the legendary actor following a lengthy battle with throat cancer.
The heartfelt message comes as ex-wife Joanne Whalley and daughter Mercedes shared an emotional reunion in Los Angeles while mourning their loss.
Kilmer's daughter Mercedes, 33, announced the passing of her father Tuesday night from pneumonia. He was 65.
On Friday, she joined brother Jack, 29, and mom Whalley in issuing a joint statement to fans.
It read: "Thank you for honoring our extraordinary father's memory. We are so proud of him and honored to see his legacy celebrated."
The statement concluded by asking for some time alone: "At this time, we would like to grieve privately."
Kilmer's family has started to gather for a final farewell. On Wednesday, Mercedes hugged her mom tightly outside of her West Hollywood home.
Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 after spitting up blood and endured extensive treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and a tracheotomy, which left him with permanent vocal damage and using a voice box to talk.
The cancer fight was taxing both on his spirit and on his bank account, and there are serious questions about the legacy he will be leaving his kids.
Like their father, Mercedes and Jack are also actors, and both had a strong relationship with their father, especially in his later years during his battle with cancer.
The two frequently appeared in public with him, and Jack even narrated his father’s documentary when Kilmer’s voice was severely affected by illness.
Kilmer was one of the most successful movie stars of the 1990s, thanks to appearances in a number of big-budget blockbusters, including Top Gun, Batman Forever and The Doors.
However, after earning a reputation for being difficult to work with, his career largely dried up. His wealth was also cut after his 1996 divorce from fellow actress Whalley.
At the time of their separation, the Top Gun star joked his divorce was "the second most expensive in New Mexico."
The family remained close after the divorce, as Mercedes' special relationship with her dad was illustrated by the reveal she actually lived next door to her dad, as detailed in his personal 2021 documentary, Val.
In addition to his acting career, Kilmer owned significant real estate holdings, including his beloved New Mexico ranch. His estate also included a Los Angeles home, art pieces, and intellectual property rights from his films and books.
Beyond his film career, Kilmer made notable investments in real estate. He owned a sprawling 6,000-acre ranch in New Mexico, which he, at one point, wanted to turn into a resort/bed and breakfast.
As his medical needs worsened, Kilmer sold roughly 5,300 acres to an oil magnate for $18.5million in 2011. He sold a second portion of the property a few years later but continued to own around 160 acres of the property at the time of his death.
His estate also included a Los Angeles home, art pieces, and intellectual property rights from his films and books. It was estimated his net worth was as high as $25million at the height of his successes.