Elton John Suicide Panic: Why Diva Wanted to Kill Himself After He Retired From Touring — After Confessing He's on Last Legs

The music legend released a new album, Who Believes in Angels?, with Brandi Carlile, and he praised her for being the reason he kept going.

John explained during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1: "I knew that I didn't want to make the same album again… I wanted the album to move forward because I'm always trying to look forward.

"If I had just made another Elton John record, I would've killed myself.

"I needed her, I needed her talent, her energy, her humor, and her brilliant lyrics. I've got two of the greatest lyric writers in the world: Bernie Taupin and Brandi Carlile.

"The lyrics in front of me, if you can't write great songs for those then, that's my great talent, to be able to interpret those beautiful lyrics quickly.

"When we got going, it was like, whoosh, like an express train."