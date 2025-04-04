Elton John Suicide Panic: Why Diva Wanted to Kill Himself After He Retired From Touring — After Confessing He's on Last Legs
Elton John has made a shocking confession about how he felt when he was writing his new album.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reason why the music icon wanted to "kill himself" after he confessed he's on his last legs due to health concerns.
The music legend released a new album, Who Believes in Angels?, with Brandi Carlile, and he praised her for being the reason he kept going.
John explained during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1: "I knew that I didn't want to make the same album again… I wanted the album to move forward because I'm always trying to look forward.
"If I had just made another Elton John record, I would've killed myself.
"I needed her, I needed her talent, her energy, her humor, and her brilliant lyrics. I've got two of the greatest lyric writers in the world: Bernie Taupin and Brandi Carlile.
"The lyrics in front of me, if you can't write great songs for those then, that's my great talent, to be able to interpret those beautiful lyrics quickly.
"When we got going, it was like, whoosh, like an express train."
John added: "I think working with her would be a privilege to do again, and I think, but she needs to go off and do what she's learned on this record and put it into her solo stuff.
"And then, when we do another album, or if we do another, it'll be even better. I really mean that, so there you go. Also, I have to say this, but my voice on this record is probably the best it's ever been."
Carlisle added her own praise for John and said: “He was with me before, and he'll always be with me. His songwriting and his spirit is locked into my soul. I'll always have Elton when I write.
"I recently did some songwriting without him, and I missed him. I called him and I said, 'Elton, I feel chordially anaemic.'
"It's really hard when you've written with Elton John to go back to writing G-C-D chords over and over again."
Death has been an ongoing discussion for John, and he recently admitted his two sons are worried about his health.
He said in a previous interview: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality. Not so much David but me. So they want me to be around forever, and I would love to be around forever."
John has previously revealed he's suffered from various health issues over the years – including knee and hip replacements and surgery for prostate cancer.
While death conversations continue, the music icon has already made specific requests for his tombstone.
John, 78, gushed during an appearance at the London Palladium: "My boys are my greatest gift. They teach me something every day, and all I want on my tombstone is nothing to do with Crocodile f***ing Rock, I just want it to say, 'He was a great dad'."
The superstar shares his sons, Zachary and Elijah, with producer David Furnish.