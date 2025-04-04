Rocket Man V Mad Vlad! Elton John Is at War with Putin After Diva's AIDS Charity is BANNED in Russia — And its Staff Threatened With Prosecution
Sir Elton John and Vladimir Putin are at war after the tyrant banned the superstar's AIDS charity from Russia.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the despot has also threatened staff with prosecution after dubbing the charity — which has raised millions worldwide — an "undesirable organization."
The Kremlin even suggested workers at the Elton John AIDS Foundation had conspired with "foreign agents" to harm Russia, while also accusing the charity of promoting "non-traditional sexual relationships, Western family models and gender reassignment."
Putin's prosecutor general’s office added: "They have a negative attitude towards the policies of countries that protect traditional spiritual and moral values."
The music icon has a huge following in Russia but has publicly clashed with Putin over repression of LGBTQ+ rights.
That has escalated since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as the dictator pushes for a return of "traditional" values.
Putin, 72, has now taken his long-awaited revenge to stop the charity campaigning in Russia.
Its workers now live in fear of arrest amid wild claims they had conspired against his country.
The prosecutor’s office added: "They have been participating in the West’s information campaign to denigrate Russia.
"In our country, the British foundation cooperates closely with non-profits acting as foreign agents."
And on Telegram, the government body said: "When a musician plays along with the sowers of democracy, it turns into propaganda.
"If Elton John is 'at the piano,' then it is not only anti-Russian propaganda."
Elton's foundation, set up in 1992, has raised $600million to help people in 95 countries access health care and end AIDS.
Russia faces shortages of medication for 1.2 million people with HIV — the highest per capita in Europe.
The country introduced a law banning "gay propaganda" in 2013.
Thursday's crackdown came ten years after Putin and Elton, 78, had a "sincere" and "affable" telephone call about LGBT+ rights.
But in 2019, the star wrote an open letter to Putin, accusing him of "hypocrisy" over his claims Russia has "no problems" with gay people.
Elton said his hit movie Rocketman was edited in Russia to remove references to his husband.
Putin later responded: "We have no problems with LGBT persons. But this must not be allowed to overshadow the culture and traditional values of millions of people."
