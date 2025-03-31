EXCLUSIVE: Sir Elton John Has Bought 'Emergency Death Home' Next to Son's School — 'In Case He Keels Over While Boy is in Lessons'
Dying Sir Elton John has splashed out on an "emergency death home" in case he’s taken ill while his eldest son is at school.
He’s bought a flat close to his 14-year-old son Zach’s exclusive Marlborough College seat of learning, so he can be near the lad as his life ebbs away – or if he suddenly gets ill and lands on his deathbed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The boy’s $65,000-a-year boarding school is an hour away from John's country estate in Windsor, close to London, and the ailing star wants to be close to the college’s gates.
Dad-of-two John's sons John, 78, and husband David Furnish, 62, have splashed the cash on a luxury bolthole in the upmarket Wiltshire town.
An insider said: "Their eldest son is currently at Marlborough College, and it seems time may not be on their side. There's a real concern about his health taking a turn for the worse. Now he has an 'emergency home' for when he's at death's door.
"Their decision to buy closer to the school makes perfect sense. After all, who wouldn't want to be nearby when things get tough?"
Zach is in good company at school, as the current Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton also attended Marlborough College.
There are also reports that she could send her eldest son, Prince George, to the posh institution.
As well as it being handy for his son's education in his twilight years, the surroundings of Wiltshire are a big draw for royal fan John.
It is a popular area with the royals, with King Charles having recently snapped up a home here next door to his wife Queen Camilla's countryside residence.
John also owns two neighbouring mansions worth over $15million in Beverly Hills, a London mansion, and a chic holiday home in the south of France, plus his Windsor pile.
The Brit singer has been frank in recent months about his fading health.
John confessed he cried for 45 minutes thinking about his mortality during a recent recording session, RadarOnline.com revealed.
The singer, who turned 78 on March 25, said he broke down while working on a new song for his upcoming album, Who Believes In Angels?
He discussed the emotional recording session during a recent appearance on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes' Smartless podcast alongside his collaborator Brandi Carlile.
John recalled being in the studio when he had a sudden moment of realization that he didn't have much time left.
He said: "I wrote a song at the end of the album and I just get the lyrics, Bernie Taupin's lyrics called When This Old World Is Done With Me. And so I'm writing the verse, like, 'Oh, this is really pretty.'
"And then I get to the chorus and of course it's about my death. And when you get to my age, which is near 100, you think, 'How much time have I got left?'"
The entertainer's confession came after a series of health setbacks.
John previously explained he suffered an infection that resulted in blindness in his right eye and "limited vision" in his left eye during an appearance on Good Morning America.
The singer – who can now also barely walk and has given up touring – told Robin Roberts: "I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France.
"It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest. It's been a while since I've done anything. I just have to get off my backside."