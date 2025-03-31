EXCLUSIVE: Sir Elton John Has Bought 'Emergency Death Home' Next to Son's School — 'In Case He Keels Over While Boy is in Lessons'

As well as it being handy for his son's education in his twilight years, the surroundings of Wiltshire are a big draw for royal fan John.

It is a popular area with the royals, with King Charles having recently snapped up a home here next door to his wife Queen Camilla's countryside residence.

John also owns two neighbouring mansions worth over $15million in Beverly Hills, a London mansion, and a chic holiday home in the south of France, plus his Windsor pile.

The Brit singer has been frank in recent months about his fading health.

John confessed he cried for 45 minutes thinking about his mortality during a recent recording session, RadarOnline.com revealed.

The singer, who turned 78 on March 25, said he broke down while working on a new song for his upcoming album, Who Believes In Angels?

He discussed the emotional recording session during a recent appearance on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes' Smartless podcast alongside his collaborator Brandi Carlile.

John recalled being in the studio when he had a sudden moment of realization that he didn't have much time left.

He said: "I wrote a song at the end of the album and I just get the lyrics, Bernie Taupin's lyrics called When This Old World Is Done With Me. And so I'm writing the verse, like, 'Oh, this is really pretty.'

"And then I get to the chorus and of course it's about my death. And when you get to my age, which is near 100, you think, 'How much time have I got left?'"