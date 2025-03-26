Inside Kate Middleton's Secret Feud With Sister Pippa — And How Siblings Have Been Torn Apart By New Obstacles As Their Lives 'Couldn't Be More Different'

While once inseparable, Kate Middleton and younger sister Pippa are said to be on the outs as their lives "couldn't be more different," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With less than two years in age between them, Middleton, 43, and Pippa, 41, relied on each other as they navigated boarding school together and later the Princess of Wales' 2011 marriage to Prince William.

But now sources claim new obstacles, including busy lives and raising children, have come between the sisters.