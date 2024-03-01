Autopsy Shocker: Pippa Middleton's Ex Thomas Kingston Allegedly Took His Own Life
Thomas Kingston died from a "traumatic wound to the head" with a gun alongside his body, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kingston, a member by marriage of Britain's royal family, who was the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston and former boyfriend of Kate Middleton's younger sister, Pippa, was tragically found dead at his parents' home located in a Cotswolds village on Sunday.
The 45-year-old was discovered with a "catastrophic head injury," the coroner determined, according to the UK Telegraph.
Kingston died by apparent suicide, according to an inquest released Friday.
Katy Skerrett, the senior coroner for Gloucestershire, said his body was found in an outbuilding.
"Mr Kingston was visiting his parents home in the Cotswolds on 25 February. He ate lunch with his parents," Skerrett said. "His father went out to walk the dogs. On his return, Mr Kingston was not in the house."
"After approximately 30 minutes, his mother went to look for him. His father forced entry into an outbuilding when he couldnt gain entry. Mr Kingston was found inside with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene."
The family made the emergency call. Skerrett added, "Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious."
His sudden death sent shockwaves as Kingston and Lady Gabriella were said to be "happy and chatty" at a National Gallery event just days before.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were informed of Kingston's death soon after. The palace said they "join all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family."
Many royals were present during Kingston and Lady Gabriella's wedding in 2019, which was held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same church where Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot.
Kingston's relationship with Pippa had ended long before around 2011, but they remained friends.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Loved ones of Kingston had announced his death earlier this week, describing him as a "beloved husband, son and brother."
"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him," they shared in a statement. "His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."