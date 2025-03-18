EXCLUSIVE: Truth About Prince William's 'Lowest Ever' Period Laid Bare As Wife Kate and Dad King Charles Started Cancer Battles — While His Marriage Was Battered With Cheating Rumors

Knauf, who previously served as chief executive of the Royal Foundation for the Prince and Princess of Wales, recounted the distressing phone call when he first learned of the Princess’s illness, describing it as "awful, absolutely awful."

Prince William faced an extraordinary challenge shortly after receiving the news – he learned that both his wife and father had been diagnosed with cancer.

"I couldn’t believe it," Knauf said.

The grief was further complicated by rampant conspiracy theories circulating on social media, which saw speculation regarding the Princess’ health emerging before she had even disclosed the news she was fighting cancer to her and William's children.

He was also dogged with resurfaced rumors of an alleged affair between himself and socialite and close neighbor Rose Hanbury – as claims mounted there had been a major "falling out" between her and Middleton.

In the documentary aired on 60 Minutes Australia, Knauf elaborated on the difficult circumstances that have recently battered William, stating: "Within a couple of weeks, if you’re Prince William, you find out that both your wife and your father have cancer."