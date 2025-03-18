EXCLUSIVE: Truth About Prince William's 'Lowest Ever' Period Laid Bare As Wife Kate and Dad King Charles Started Cancer Battles — While His Marriage Was Battered With Cheating Rumors
A former right-handman to Prince William has revealed the appalling toll Kate Middleton's shock cancer diagnosis had on the heir to the British throne.
In a candid interview, former aide Jason Knauf revealed that Prince William was "the lowest I have ever seen him" after the heartbreaking news, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Knauf, who previously served as chief executive of the Royal Foundation for the Prince and Princess of Wales, recounted the distressing phone call when he first learned of the Princess’s illness, describing it as "awful, absolutely awful."
Prince William faced an extraordinary challenge shortly after receiving the news – he learned that both his wife and father had been diagnosed with cancer.
"I couldn’t believe it," Knauf said.
The grief was further complicated by rampant conspiracy theories circulating on social media, which saw speculation regarding the Princess’ health emerging before she had even disclosed the news she was fighting cancer to her and William's children.
He was also dogged with resurfaced rumors of an alleged affair between himself and socialite and close neighbor Rose Hanbury – as claims mounted there had been a major "falling out" between her and Middleton.
In the documentary aired on 60 Minutes Australia, Knauf elaborated on the difficult circumstances that have recently battered William, stating: "Within a couple of weeks, if you’re Prince William, you find out that both your wife and your father have cancer."
He also noted the couple wanted to ensure their children were prepared for the news before making a public announcement.
Knauf went on to share insights into William's concerns as a father, revealing the ongoing discussions about how he and Kate were preparing their children for life in the spotlight.
"His childhood in front of the media was quite difficult at times," Knauf added – highlighting the modern challenges posed by social media and mobile technology on families.
Addressing the huge rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, Knauf said: "It’s very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye… it’s been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them."
Knauf was recently honored as a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in the 2023 New Year Honours List, a testament to his service and dedication to the royal family.
Before his royal duties, he held notable positions in various governmental and financial institutions, demonstrating a diverse professional background.
As for William's new distinctive beard, he remarked: "I love it. I think it’s great."
He added with a laugh, "If Catherine didn’t like it, it wouldn’t be there."
The 60 Minutes documentary titled Where There’s a Will is currently available on Australia’s Channel 9, with the show shedding light on the complexities of royal life and the emotional challenges faced by the family.
Donald Trump Savaged for Welcoming Rape-Accused Conor McGregor Into White House and Hailing Him 'Greatest Irishman' After He Lost Sex Abuse Case
We told in January how Middleton was officially cancer-free.
RadarOnline.com revealed how the Princess of Wales announced she's now in remission four months after she completed cancer treatment.
Middleton, 43, gave an update on her health following a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she underwent chemotherapy.
The mother-of-three returned to the hospital to thank her care team after reaching the emotional milestone.
She wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.
"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.
"We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."