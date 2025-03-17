Your tip
Kate Middleton

WATCH: Kate Middleton Toasts St Patrick's Day With a Guinness as She's Saluted by Soldiers After Overcoming Cancer Battle and Marriage Breakdown Gossip

Split photos of Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was seen sipping a Guinness to ring in St. Patrick's Day.

March 17 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton's got a lot to celebrate – and she's doing so by throwing back a cold one.

Amid swirling divorce rumors and a challenging year of chemotherapy, the Princess of Wales was spotted enjoying a Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

kate middleton toast st patricks day video cancer prince william marriage rumors
Source: MEGA

The Princess of Wales was formally saluted by Irish Guards as she attended their parade.

Middleton, 43, was filmed sipping on the classic Irish stout during a solo trip to Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The day's events commenced with the princess saluting the colonel during a march-past and meeting with veterans and cadets.

Wearing a fitting green Alexander McQueen coat dress and matching headpiece, she was then formally saluted by Irish Guards who raised their Bearskin caps.

kate middleton toast st patricks day video cancer prince william marriage rumors
Source: MEGA

Middleton opted for a dark green Alexander McQueen coat and matching hat for the special day.

After reaching the central London barracks, she inspected the troops before receiving the traditional sprigs of shamrock from a guardsman.

Reinforcing the occasion, Middleton pinned a shamrock alongside her Cartier shamrock brooch.

A gesture of affection followed as she knelt to present Seamus, the regimental Irish Wolfhound, with his own shamrock.

In a private ceremony within the junior ranks' dining hall, senior guardsman Barry Loughlin led a toast in her honor, culminating in "Three cheers for the Colonel of the regiment."

But Middleton chose to savor her Guinness – choosing to appreciate the moment rather than rush the drink and "split the G."

She then engaged with Loughlin's partner and son.

Showing her generosity, Middleton also put money behind the bar for the guardsmen, stating it was "the least she could do."

The princess attended the event as colonel of the regiment – a role she inherited from her husband.

She was unable to do so last year while undergoing chemotherapy.

In January, the royal announced she was officially in remission from cancer four months after completing treatment.

She first revealed her initial diagnosis with a video message in March 2024 – following a noticeable absence from the public eye.

kate middleton toast st patricks day video cancer prince william marriage rumors
Source: MEGA

Middleton's latest outing comes after she recently revealed she was in remission from cancer.

Just months later, rumors of infidelity rocked her marriage to Prince William.

Tales of William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, first started spreading in 2019 – and came back with a vengeance when Middleton's absence led to wild speculation about their relationship.

Things quietened down after Middleton first disclosed her cancer diagnosis, but some still claimed William went running back to Hanbury even as his wife was fighting for her life.

Kensington Palace dismissed the persistent gossip as "totally wrong and false" at the time.

An insider added: "It’s horrendous for Kate that these rumors don’t go away. Especially now that she’s sick."

kate middleton mission stop boys turning out like royal exile prince harry doesnt want history repeating itself
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Middleton battled months of divorce and infidelity rumors last year.

In December, it was reported the royal couple was planning to have a "quiet" Christmas to reflect on and heal from the difficult year they had.

A source told us: "Kate and William have had what the Queen famously called an 'annus horribilis.'

"She’s had her health battle and their marriage was rocked again by the ghost of rumors Wills cheated. This Christmas is going to be a much-needed time for them to heal their marriage.

"They just want a quiet time together and a drama-free 2025, and they’re praying the family get healthier."

