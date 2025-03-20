EXCLUSIVE: How Future Queen Kate Middleton Is 'On a Frantic Mission to Mend Royal Rift With Harry' Before King Charles Dies — And She and William Take the Throne
The future Queen of England Kate Middleton is pushing for her husband Prince William and turncoat brother Prince Harry to kiss and make up... five years after he fled to the US with his wife Meghan Markle.
She's working behind the scenes for the siblings to bury the hatchet half a decade on from Harry and Markle's infamous 'Megxit' from royal life amid claims of racism towards the former actress star at Buckingham Palace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Forty-three-year-old Middleton's charm offensive comes as rumors continue to swirl after the state of Harry and Markle's seven-year marriage amid claims that Netflix, which paid the couple $100million for TV shows that include her panned With Love, Meghan – is only keeping them on board in the hope of snaring a break-up blockbuster program about what they believe is their pending divorce.
An insider told us: "It's been five years since Harry and Meghan stormed out of the UK. So much has changed, yet some things feel frozen in time. Kate, who always prioritizes family, is still clinging to the hope that healing can happen, especially with Harry. She’s not oblivious to the issues at play, but she’s determined to keep fighting for a resolution.
"Kate once thought a little distance would help William and Harry, but it seems to have done the opposite.
"While she’s not pressuring William, she’s subtly nudging him to consider softening his stance towards Harry, hoping he’ll keep an open heart.
"Unfortunately, despite her efforts, William remains wary of Harry and Meghan, making progress slow.
"Still, Kate is focused on modeling the importance of family unity for their kids – and before she and William are crowned after King Charles' inevitable upcoming death.
"It hurts her deeply to think of her children facing similar divisions, so she’s resolved to prove that family bonds are worth nurturing, no matter the obstacles. She also has the ear of King Charles and is hoping that she can also bring him back into the arms of his father."
When Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, left the UK for her home state of California, it was followed by an outpouring of allegations about the royal family and how the pair were treated by them.
These were delivered via a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, a fly-on-wall Netflix series in 2022, and most notoriously, Harry’s bestselling memoir Spare, released in 2023. His book put his damaged relationship with William, 42, under the microscope.
Harry claimed that his older brother physically assaulted him during a confrontation about Markle.
Our source added: "Neither brother has ruled out a reconciliation but there is clearly a lot of hurt to work through and bury but there is also a lot of love going back years and Kate thinks that is worth fighting for. Especially as his marriage to Meghan is under scrutiny at the moment. If things go downhill in that department he's gonna need his brother more than ever."
We also revealed recently how Markle's team conducted meetings with a publishing house about a book detailing her life "post-divorce" from Prince Harry.
Despite still being married to the royal renegade, the former Suits star's team allegedly met with publishers to "gauge interest" in the potential tell-all.
In a brutal Vanity Fair report on the couple, entitled American Hustle, a source close to the situation made it clear the book was angled on Markle's hypothetical split from Harry and not her first husband, Trevor Engleson, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2014.