Forty-three-year-old Middleton's charm offensive comes as rumors continue to swirl after the state of Harry and Markle's seven-year marriage amid claims that Netflix, which paid the couple $100million for TV shows that include her panned With Love, Meghan – is only keeping them on board in the hope of snaring a break-up blockbuster program about what they believe is their pending divorce.

An insider told us: "It's been five years since Harry and Meghan stormed out of the UK. So much has changed, yet some things feel frozen in time. Kate, who always prioritizes family, is still clinging to the hope that healing can happen, especially with Harry. She’s not oblivious to the issues at play, but she’s determined to keep fighting for a resolution.

"Kate once thought a little distance would help William and Harry, but it seems to have done the opposite.

"While she’s not pressuring William, she’s subtly nudging him to consider softening his stance towards Harry, hoping he’ll keep an open heart.

"Unfortunately, despite her efforts, William remains wary of Harry and Meghan, making progress slow.

"Still, Kate is focused on modeling the importance of family unity for their kids – and before she and William are crowned after King Charles' inevitable upcoming death.

"It hurts her deeply to think of her children facing similar divisions, so she’s resolved to prove that family bonds are worth nurturing, no matter the obstacles. She also has the ear of King Charles and is hoping that she can also bring him back into the arms of his father."