Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hugh Jackman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman And Spurned Wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Collision Course for 'Explosive' Co-Parenting Summit

hugh jackman wife deborra lee furness planning explosive reunion crisis talks to solve co parenting issues pp
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman are said to be on a collision course over custody.

March 20 2025, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness are planning to reunite for a family summit meeting just months after the Wolverine actor went public with his new lover.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the exes, who split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, are planning to meet up in New York to talk through issues so they can amicably co-parent their adult children Oscar, 24, and 19-year-old Ava.

A source revealed the former couple have "very little interest in waging a public war against each other" – but warned the co-parenting summit could be "explosive" as Furness feels spurned by Jackman.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman wife deborra lee furness planning explosive reunion crisis talks to solve co parenting issues
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

"They all live in New York and there will be holidays, birthdays, kids activities and, heaven forbid, some tough times," our source added. "It’s going to be much more fun and easier if they’re all getting along.

"These moments with the kids are too meaningful to miss and after 30 years of life together, it’s hard for them to stay in conflict for too long.

"But saying that, Deborra has been deeply hurt by the break-up of her marriage and that could make for some explosive conversations with Hugh."

The plans to reunite come after months of speculation that Furness, 69, and Jackman, 56, were no longer on speaking terms after the latter’s relationship with Sutton Foster.

After rumors of Jackman "running off" with his Broadway co-star ran rife, he confirmed the new romance in January by stepping out holding hands with the 49-year-old.

It was reported at the time Furness had her "suspicions" about the relationship before the confirmation and was "relieved" when it finally came to light.

"Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief to be honest with you," a second insider told us. "She has been plagued with suspicions. She was told it wasn’t true and that they were nothing more than close friends who worked together.

"But something in her heart told her that this was not true. She can now fully close this chapter and move on."

We told earlier this year how lovestruck Foster was finding romance under the microscope with superstar Jackman a tough nut to crack.

RadarOnline.com revealed she was feeling the pressure of the public scrutiny increasingly difficult as Jackman’s estranged wife Furness kept telling pals she was convinced their relationship will "fizzle out" within only a YEAR.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman divorce sutton foster marriage
Source: MEGA

Jackman has caused a storm with his new relationship with Sutton Foster, right.

Article continues below advertisement

Furness fell for Jackman when they starred in the Broadway show as he own marriage began to crumble.

But now Foster has found herself entwined in a romance with the film star she's found herself in a situation that has brought "both joy and scrutiny", insiders say.

A source close to the actress revealed to us that while Foster and Jackman are completely in love and relieved they don’t have to hide it anymore, the attention it has brought to her door has become a "significant burden" for the typically private star.

Our source said: "The pressure is starting to get to her these days, especially with Jackman filming in Northern Ireland for his upcoming project The Death Of Robin Hood.

"She is feeling the pressure of being in the public eye the whole time and there is a lot of negative noise coming from Hugh's estranged wife's camp. She and Hugh are completely in love, but their relationship has come with so many problems."

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman wife deborra lee furness planning explosive reunion crisis talks to solve co parenting issues
Source: MEGA
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
daniel craig coblestone brooklyn

EXCLUSIVE: The Homes That Bond Built — Inside '007-Hating' Star Daniel Craig's MASSIVE Real Estate Portfolio Including 'Spy-Style Apartment' and Brooklyn Brownstone

jennifer aniston brad pitt steamy rom com big screen reunion make them millions pp

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 'Set For Steamy Rom-Com Big Screen Reunion' — 'It'll Make Them MILLIONS!'

The new couple recently spent Christmas apart, leaving Foster to navigate the complexities of their relationship alone amidst reports suggesting that Jackman’s ex-wife, Furness, believes their romance may be fleeting.

Furness told friends Jackman's current "infatuation" with Foster stems from a "midlife crisis" and said she thinks it is likely to soon "fizzle out."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.