EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman And Spurned Wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Collision Course for 'Explosive' Co-Parenting Summit
Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness are planning to reunite for a family summit meeting just months after the Wolverine actor went public with his new lover.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the exes, who split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, are planning to meet up in New York to talk through issues so they can amicably co-parent their adult children Oscar, 24, and 19-year-old Ava.
A source revealed the former couple have "very little interest in waging a public war against each other" – but warned the co-parenting summit could be "explosive" as Furness feels spurned by Jackman.
"They all live in New York and there will be holidays, birthdays, kids activities and, heaven forbid, some tough times," our source added. "It’s going to be much more fun and easier if they’re all getting along.
"These moments with the kids are too meaningful to miss and after 30 years of life together, it’s hard for them to stay in conflict for too long.
"But saying that, Deborra has been deeply hurt by the break-up of her marriage and that could make for some explosive conversations with Hugh."
The plans to reunite come after months of speculation that Furness, 69, and Jackman, 56, were no longer on speaking terms after the latter’s relationship with Sutton Foster.
After rumors of Jackman "running off" with his Broadway co-star ran rife, he confirmed the new romance in January by stepping out holding hands with the 49-year-old.
It was reported at the time Furness had her "suspicions" about the relationship before the confirmation and was "relieved" when it finally came to light.
"Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief to be honest with you," a second insider told us. "She has been plagued with suspicions. She was told it wasn’t true and that they were nothing more than close friends who worked together.
"But something in her heart told her that this was not true. She can now fully close this chapter and move on."
We told earlier this year how lovestruck Foster was finding romance under the microscope with superstar Jackman a tough nut to crack.
RadarOnline.com revealed she was feeling the pressure of the public scrutiny increasingly difficult as Jackman’s estranged wife Furness kept telling pals she was convinced their relationship will "fizzle out" within only a YEAR.
Furness fell for Jackman when they starred in the Broadway show as he own marriage began to crumble.
But now Foster has found herself entwined in a romance with the film star she's found herself in a situation that has brought "both joy and scrutiny", insiders say.
A source close to the actress revealed to us that while Foster and Jackman are completely in love and relieved they don’t have to hide it anymore, the attention it has brought to her door has become a "significant burden" for the typically private star.
Our source said: "The pressure is starting to get to her these days, especially with Jackman filming in Northern Ireland for his upcoming project The Death Of Robin Hood.
"She is feeling the pressure of being in the public eye the whole time and there is a lot of negative noise coming from Hugh's estranged wife's camp. She and Hugh are completely in love, but their relationship has come with so many problems."
The new couple recently spent Christmas apart, leaving Foster to navigate the complexities of their relationship alone amidst reports suggesting that Jackman’s ex-wife, Furness, believes their romance may be fleeting.
Furness told friends Jackman's current "infatuation" with Foster stems from a "midlife crisis" and said she thinks it is likely to soon "fizzle out."