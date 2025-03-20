EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman And Spurned Wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Collision Course for 'Explosive' Co-Parenting Summit

"They all live in New York and there will be holidays, birthdays, kids activities and, heaven forbid, some tough times," our source added. "It’s going to be much more fun and easier if they’re all getting along.

"These moments with the kids are too meaningful to miss and after 30 years of life together, it’s hard for them to stay in conflict for too long.

"But saying that, Deborra has been deeply hurt by the break-up of her marriage and that could make for some explosive conversations with Hugh."

The plans to reunite come after months of speculation that Furness, 69, and Jackman, 56, were no longer on speaking terms after the latter’s relationship with Sutton Foster.

After rumors of Jackman "running off" with his Broadway co-star ran rife, he confirmed the new romance in January by stepping out holding hands with the 49-year-old.

It was reported at the time Furness had her "suspicions" about the relationship before the confirmation and was "relieved" when it finally came to light.

"Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief to be honest with you," a second insider told us. "She has been plagued with suspicions. She was told it wasn’t true and that they were nothing more than close friends who worked together.

"But something in her heart told her that this was not true. She can now fully close this chapter and move on."

We told earlier this year how lovestruck Foster was finding romance under the microscope with superstar Jackman a tough nut to crack.

RadarOnline.com revealed she was feeling the pressure of the public scrutiny increasingly difficult as Jackman’s estranged wife Furness kept telling pals she was convinced their relationship will "fizzle out" within only a YEAR.