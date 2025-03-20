EXCLUSIVE: The Homes That Bond Built — Inside '007-Hating' Star Daniel Craig's MASSIVE Real Estate Portfolio Including 'Spy-Style Apartment' and Brooklyn Brownstone
Daniel Craig walked away from the James Bond flicks saying he “hated” the slog of the global spy franchise.
But his tenure as 007 in five of the money-spinning movies has helped him amass a $190million and given him the freedom to assemble a property portfolio across the world that any Bond villain would be proud of, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The James Bond actor, 56, and his wife, fellow actor Rachel Weisz, 54, split their time between New York and London and he's been busy in real estate markets in the Big Apple and the British capital over the years.
And his houses have been seeing more of him than they did in previous years because the English actor, is more selective with work since welcoming daughter Grace with The Mummy star Weisz in 2018.
"I’ve got a six-year-old at home,” Craig said in an interview with The New York Times in November. "And I don’t want to be away from home as much as I have in the past."
Craig, who starred in the Rian Johnson whodunit Knives Out and most recently in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, became a household name in 2006 with the release of his first Bond film, Casino Royale.
"When I accepted the job to work on Bond, I genuinely did it to change my life. I knew that it would flip everything on its head,” Craig told Interview Magazine in 2007.
"I can say, hand on heart, though, that I’ve never made movies for money, I’ve always made them because I’ve truly wanted to do them."
Here we round up the Skyfall star’s real estate portfolio, past and present.
Luxury London Pad
Craig and his then-girlfriend, film producer Satsuki Mitchell, bought a $5million home next to Regent’s Park in London’s Camden neighborhood in 2008,
The Quantum of Solace star had the interior of the dwelling completely renovated before moving in. He sold it for a modest profit three years later.
Midtown Rental
According to the New York Post, Craig rented a $38,000-a-month sky-high unit overlooking Central Park in Manhattan’s Park Imperial tower in 2009. The apartment, where Craig stayed while starring alongside Hugh Jackman in the Broadway play A Steady Rain, had three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Images show herringbone floors and floor-to-ceiling glass to take full advantage of the surrounding views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline.
Tribeca Penthouse
In June 2010, Craig and Mitchell paid about $1.8million for a penthouse duplex in Tribeca, according to public records. The Wall Street Journal reported that the couple paid cash to win a bidding war for the one-bedroom dwelling. It boasted 20-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass, and three terraces.
"It’s a very Bond apartment," listing agent Fredrik Eklund told the WSJ shortly before the deal closed. Craig and Mitchell were engaged at the time, but they broke up later that year. The modern abode, which records show was purchased in Mitchell’s name, was sold in 2015 for $2.9million.
Victorian Mansion, London
In 2011, Craig married Weisz in a quiet ceremony attended by just four people. He moved into her $4.2million four-story home, where they currently reside with their daughter.
The five-bedroom Victorian terrace house is located in London’s Primrose Hill neighborhood and dates back to 1840.
East Village Apartment
In need of a stateside home base, Craig and Weisz picked up a $6million New York City condo in the East Village in 2012 after an extensive house hunt. Spanning 3,200 square feet, the 15th-floor dwelling hosted three bedrooms and an equal number of baths.
A private elevator to the apartment opened into a foyer that led to a warehouse-esque 1,000-square-foot great room with an open floor plan, white painted floors, and exposed cement ceilings. The couple broke even when they sold the sprawling unit in 2019 for $6million.
Brooklyn Brownstone
The star kicked off 2018 with the purchase of a $6.75million brownstone in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill.
The 1901-built house spans five stories and 6,600 square feet, making it one of the neighborhood’s largest homes, per listing details. With six bedrooms and five and a half baths, the couple have plenty of room to spread out. A fire damaged the structure in 2016, when it was under the ownership of novelist Martin Amis and his wife, Isabel Fonseca.
Upstate Getaway
If Craig and Weisz are in need of an escape from the city, they can head to their Ulster County, New York, estate, which Weisz bought in 2008 for about $2.1million. The 124-acre plot hosts a Colonial stone house that dates back to 1785.
The abode has four bedrooms and three bathrooms across about 2,500 square feet. Highlights include a double-height kitchen equipped with a fireplace, a library, and tons of original details. A Dutch barn and a pond are also found on the property.