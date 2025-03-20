EXCLUSIVE: The Homes That Bond Built — Inside '007-Hating' Star Daniel Craig's MASSIVE Real Estate Portfolio Including 'Spy-Style Apartment' and Brooklyn Brownstone

The James Bond actor, 56, and his wife, fellow actor Rachel Weisz, 54, split their time between New York and London and he's been busy in real estate markets in the Big Apple and the British capital over the years.

And his houses have been seeing more of him than they did in previous years because the English actor, is more selective with work since welcoming daughter Grace with The Mummy star Weisz in 2018.

"I’ve got a six-year-old at home,” Craig said in an interview with The New York Times in November. "And I don’t want to be away from home as much as I have in the past."

Craig, who starred in the Rian Johnson whodunit Knives Out and most recently in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, became a household name in 2006 with the release of his first Bond film, Casino Royale.

"When I accepted the job to work on Bond, I genuinely did it to change my life. I knew that it would flip everything on its head,” Craig told Interview Magazine in 2007.

"I can say, hand on heart, though, that I’ve never made movies for money, I’ve always made them because I’ve truly wanted to do them."

Here we round up the Skyfall star’s real estate portfolio, past and present.