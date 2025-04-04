EXCLUSIVE: Broke-it Man! 'Dying' Elton John 'Desperately' Flogging Tat Including $44 Monopoly Board Game as He's 'Burning Through Showbiz Fortune on Flowers and Luxuries' in His Final Days

Now he's gone into the board game business and his famous Yellow Brick Road smash has been immortalized in his very own Monopoly board game.

The Rocket Man star now has a version of the world-famous board game.

Instead of the traditional top hat, boot, dog and car playing pieces, gamers use iconic wigs and headgear from the music legend’s remarkable career.

Players also use Elton John cash in the $44 game.

The hotels are renamed as venues where the diva has played.

And addresses on the traditional board are given over to remarkable moments in his career, such as his 1998 knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.