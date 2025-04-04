EXCLUSIVE: Broke-it Man! 'Dying' Elton John 'Desperately' Flogging Tat Including $44 Monopoly Board Game as He's 'Burning Through Showbiz Fortune on Flowers and Luxuries' in His Final Days
Dying Sir Elton John is now hawking board games on his website after being forced to quit touring due to his rapidly deteriorating health.
The Brit music legend has admitted he doesn't have too much longer to live, but still needs extra cash to fund his lavish lifestyle that includes blowing $400,000-a-year on flowers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now he's gone into the board game business and his famous Yellow Brick Road smash has been immortalized in his very own Monopoly board game.
The Rocket Man star now has a version of the world-famous board game.
Instead of the traditional top hat, boot, dog and car playing pieces, gamers use iconic wigs and headgear from the music legend’s remarkable career.
Players also use Elton John cash in the $44 game.
The hotels are renamed as venues where the diva has played.
And addresses on the traditional board are given over to remarkable moments in his career, such as his 1998 knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.
Buyers are told: "Celebrate a lifetime of musical achievement for one of the greatest performers of all time with MONOPOLY: Elton John Edition. Buy, Sell, and Trade memorable moments from Elton John’s over fifty-year career, including his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star (1975), Knighthood (1998), and Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour (2023.)
"The game includes six collectible tokens featuring his iconic headgear. Stage and Studio cards feature titles of memorable songs sure to keep you singing. In the end, you will need to bankrupt all the other players to claim, “I’m Still Standing” and win in MONOPOLY: Elton John."
Crocked John has been frank about his fading health.
One once remarked about the song-writing process: "And then I get to the chorus, and I find that it's about my death, my demise. And as a 76-year-old man, which I was at that time, and having children and having a husband, mortality, and you think about, 'How long have I got? How long? I hope I've got, much longer than maybe I've got.'"
RadarOnline.com revealed last month that his eyesight has deteriorated so badly he is penning autographs using only his first initial E, plus a kiss.
Fans have been warned the I’m Still Standing singer had to "simplify" his signature on $32 limited edition sets of his new album.
John said he feared his failing sight might have prevented him from finishing Who Believes In Angels?
But the collaboration with Brandi Carlile is now due for release this month.
The pop legend lost vision in his right eye in July after contracting an infection on holiday in the South of France, and admitted his left eye is "not the greatest."
In December, he said he was unable to watch his new musical version of The Devil Wears Prada.
He added: “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight.
"But I love to hear it."