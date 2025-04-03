Val Kilmer's Daughter Mercedes Hugs Mom in Emotional Encounter — As Actor's Net Worth and Inheritance Plan Revealed After Death Following Brutal Throat Cancer Battle

Kilmer exploded on the scene with his star-making role of Lt. Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise. He followed that up with a string of money-making hits, including The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever.

In addition to his acting career, Kilmer owned significant real estate holdings, including his beloved New Mexico ranch. His estate also included a Los Angeles home, art pieces, and intellectual property rights from his films and books.

Beyond his film career, Kilmer made notable investments in real estate. He owned a sprawling 6,000-acre ranch in New Mexico, which he, at one point, wanted to turn into a resort/bed and breakfast.

As his medical needs worsened, Kilmer sold roughly 5,300 acres to an oil magnate for $18.5million in 2011. He sold a second portion of the property a few years later, but continued to own around 160 acres of the property at the time of his death.