Inside Jean-Claude Van Damme Sex Case Shocker After Action Star Is Accused of Bedding 5 Romanian Women 'He Knew Were TRAFFICKING Victims'

Inside Jean-Claude Van Damme's sex case shocker. RadarOnline.com can reveal the action star was accused of bedding five women he allegedly "knew were trafficking victims."

Source: MEGA

According to CNN affiliate Antena 3, the actor is reportedly facing criminal charges in Romania after allegedly sleeping with sex trafficking victims. On Tuesday, April 1, a criminal complaint was filed with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism against the actor, claiming the 64-year-old engaged in sexual relations with five women trafficked by a criminal group allegedly organized by Morel Bolea – a Romanian businessman and modeling agency owner. According to the site, the women were presented to the actor as "a gift."

An attorney who is representing one of the alleged victims, Adrian Cuculis, told the outlet, according to a English translation: The women "were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code. "At one point in Cannes, at an event organized by Jean-Claude Van Damme, several Romanians who are currently being investigated for the establishment of a criminal group and pimping allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women — photo models in Romania — for him to have sexual relations [with]. "The person who received those benefits knew their condition. From the witness statements, it is very clear that Jean-Claude Van Damme knew that these people were being exploited." The criminal investigation started after one of the women who allegedly witnessed the reported acts notified prosecutors, according to Antena 3.

Source: MEGA The attorney also noted to Antena 3 the case is part of a larger investigation that the prosecutor’s office.

The next step in the criminal investigation, according to Antena 3, is the High Court of Cassation in France needs to authorize criminal proceedings, and the suspects identified in the case will be asked to give statements. The attorney also noted to Antena 3 the case is part of a larger investigation that the prosecutor’s office in Romania began back in 2020 to look into human trafficking, as well as the trafficking of minors.

