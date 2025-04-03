WATCH: The Most Moving Home Video Footage From Val Kilmer's Lifetime Stash of Tapes — Including Him Weeping Over Mom and Being Cared For By His Daughter as He Fought Cancer

Kilmer, 65, revealed in his documentary – simply titled Val – that he was one of the first people he knew to own a handheld video camera and boasted of making thousands of videos chronicling his life.

The documentary is written by Kilmer but narrated by his son, Jack, 29, who is also an actor.

The Batman: Forever star filmed everything from behind-the-scenes shenanigans on his movie sets to hanging out with young friends like Sean Penn and Kevin Bacon backstage when they appeared in a 1983 Broadway production of the play The Slab Boys.

Bacon even jealously gushes over his friend's new toy, commenting: "Is that a video camera, Val? Oh, that is so cool."

He also shared his love for his daughter Mercedes, 33, who it turns out lived next door to her dad and happily hugged him outside their adjoining homes.