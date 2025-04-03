EXCLUSIVE: Val Kilmer 'Riddled by Secrets and Regrets In Final Years' — From Murky Affairs to Pain Over the One Role he Never Got to Bring to the Big Screen

Wesley, his younger, epileptic brother, was relaxing in a jacuzzi when he became unresponsive. He never regained consciousness. He was only 15.

Despite such trials in his youth, however, Kilmer wasn’t only a magnet for tragedy; his stellar acting career was forged at school.

He wasn't the only future star to attend Chatsworth High School.

Others who attended the school with Kilmer include Kevin Spacey and Emmy-winner Mare Winningham. Spacey and Kilmer weren't exactly friends, while he and Winningham were a lot more than that

Kilmer and Winningham started dating while still in secondary school.

They were only teenagers when they fell in love and he became dangerously obsessed with her.

He once dreamed she was cheating on him by kissing someone else

After he woke up, he borrowed a car and drove at least 300 miles to find her.