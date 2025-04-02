EXCLUSIVE: Val Kilmer's Playful Side Revealed — And How He Hilariously Addressed Whether 'Batman' Gave Oral Sex

In 2021, the creators of the raunchy animated Batman spinoff Harley Quinn revealed they were told to drop a proposed scene featuring Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman.

At the time, Justin Halpern, executive producer and co-creator of the boundary-pushing show, told Variety: "We had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, 'You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.'

"They’re like, 'Heroes don’t do that.'"

As so often happens, fanboys immediately questioned the Dark Knight's sexual prowess on the internet, with opinions about Batman's personal fetishes spread wide open.

Kilmer, who played the orphaned crime fighter in Batman Forever, tweeted his own opinion that the hero would likely be down for some catty cunnilingus.