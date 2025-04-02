EXCLUSIVE: Val Kilmer's Playful Side Revealed — And How He Hilariously Addressed Whether 'Batman' Gave Oral Sex
Val Kilmer was known for his dark sense of humor, and that was never clearer than when he weighed in on a viral debate about whether or not Batman is down for a little action below his "utility belt."
The one-time Caped Crusader, who died after a battle with pneumonia at age 65, once famously shared his opinion on the superhero's super libido, RadarOnline.com can report.
In 2021, the creators of the raunchy animated Batman spinoff Harley Quinn revealed they were told to drop a proposed scene featuring Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman.
At the time, Justin Halpern, executive producer and co-creator of the boundary-pushing show, told Variety: "We had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, 'You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.'
"They’re like, 'Heroes don’t do that.'"
As so often happens, fanboys immediately questioned the Dark Knight's sexual prowess on the internet, with opinions about Batman's personal fetishes spread wide open.
Kilmer, who played the orphaned crime fighter in Batman Forever, tweeted his own opinion that the hero would likely be down for some catty cunnilingus.
The Top Gun star shared a GIF from his chapter in the franchise, featuring Batman flirting with Nicole Kidman's character, Dr. Chase Meridian, who ignites their sexual tension by teasing: "We could give it a try. I'll bring the wine..."
Above the clip, Kilmer suggestively shared: "Does he or doesn’t he…?"
Fans went wild in the comments, sharing their own pics of various NSFW incarnations of Batman and Catwoman hooking up.
One person joked: "There is a reason why the mask doesn't cover the mouth," while another added: "Well he installed handlebars on the cowl."
A third offered: "A man who obsessively trains himself on any skill he sets his mind to and *that* is the one thing he doesn't become and expert at?"
Kilmer kept his sense of humor even as he battled throat cancer brought on by years of smoking. His daughter, Mercedes, said he passed away "peacefully, surrounded by loved ones" – after years of him struggling to talk and needing to use a feeding tube.
The star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 after spitting up blood and endured extensive treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a tracheotomy – which left him with permanent vocal damage and using a voice box to talk.
He was declared free of the disease in 2016 but continued to face huge health challenges related to his breathing and inability to exercise.
In his 2021 documentary Val, Kilmer reflected on the impact of his illness, candidly discussing the difficulties of using a voice box and communicating post-surgery.
He also reflected on his agony over the tragic drowning death of his brother, his regrets over affairs and the impact of the death of his mom, which came while he was filming the documentary.
It also featured his fight to bring a biopic of Mark Twain to the big screen – for which he sold land he owned in Mexico to finance.
The project was poised to be made into a blockbuster-budget movie after Kilmer brought a stage show on Twain's life to theaters, but he was stricken with throat cancer before his dream could be realized.