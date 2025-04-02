EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal 'Close to Being Dead' as Bosses are 'Fuming' Husband Harry Is Entangled in Charity Bullying Claims
Netflix bosses have held crisis talks over renewing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's $100million streaming deal after he was dragged into a damaging bullying row.
Markle will film a second series of her panned With Love, Meghan lifestyle show as part of her current monster pay day but TV execs a furious over the timing of the accusations against Harry from the Africa charity he founded in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As part of Markle's deal with Netflix, she will launch her products from her As Ever line in conjunction with the streamer – but the timing of the furore over Harry and his Sentebale charity couldn't be worse for her brand and partnership with Netflix's now-worried bosses.
Harry quit his Sentebale charity saying he was forced to step down "in support of and solidarity with" the board of trustees who had also resigned, following disagreements with the chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.
However Dr. Chandauka hit back with a statement of her own, very much targeted at Harry, writing: "There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.
"Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to the press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir (misogyny against black women) – and the cover-up that ensued."
And now the blowback is being felt at Netflix HQ.
A source told us: "A new deal could be dead in the water because the top brass are fuming over Harry and the charity row. Here's Meghan trying to sell products like fruit spread and crepe mix in conjunction with Netlfix and Harry is being accused of being a bully and abusing his power.
"That's hardly a great look for a nicey, nice lifestyle brand like Netflix. Talks have been held about where they go from here with the couple because the air around them is toxic at the moment."
The Duchess of Sussex sent out a newsletter to her As Ever subscribers on 31 March as allegations about Harry's resignation from Sentebale rumbled on.
Brand and culture expert Nick Ede said: "I don't think that there will ever be a good or bad time for Meghan to launch anything nowadays – Netflix will have been working behind the scenes for months to get the date set to launch her brand to the consumer riding on the wave of her TV show to maximise demand and sales of her As Ever first drop.
"The bullying allegations will be a thorn in the side for both Harry and Meghan but her team will be not pleased with the negative media surrounding the charity and Prince Harry.
"This is a storm that has only started to build, and I think that we won't have heard the last of it from either Dr. Chandauka or Prince Harry's team who I am sure will come out in full force to give their side of this scandal."