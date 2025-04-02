EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal 'Close to Being Dead' as Bosses are 'Fuming' Husband Harry Is Entangled in Charity Bullying Claims

As part of Markle's deal with Netflix, she will launch her products from her As Ever line in conjunction with the streamer – but the timing of the furore over Harry and his Sentebale charity couldn't be worse for her brand and partnership with Netflix's now-worried bosses.

Harry quit his Sentebale charity saying he was forced to step down "in support of and solidarity with" the board of trustees who had also resigned, following disagreements with the chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

However Dr. Chandauka hit back with a statement of her own, very much targeted at Harry, writing: "There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.

"Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to the press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir (misogyny against black women) – and the cover-up that ensued."