EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Terrified' Wife Meghan Markle Is Set to Start Spilling Beans on Their Sex Life in New 'Girl Talk' Podcast

We told earlier this week how Markle hopes to make a killing selling sex toys and lingerie via her new lifestyle brand As Ever.

RadarOnline.com revealed she'll begin to lay the foundations for her raunchy range, similar to the pricey vibrators and skimpy pants sold by rival Gwyneth Paltrow at her Goop brand, via her new podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex is "desperate" for the series to make a splash, an insider told us – adding: "She will use the podcast as a springboard to widen her range of products on As Ever. She doesn't want to restrict herself to just selling pancake mix and jars and jelly.

"She wants the full range of wellness and lifestyle products like sex toys, lingerie etc, which are sold via Goop. She wants to form a huge brand and sell very grown-up products.

"Her podcast will give her a route to that market because she can start talking about intimate aspects of her life and those of her guests and then listeners can link to her As Ever brand to shop off the back of their listening experience."

The 43-year-old royal, who is married to Prince Harry, is launching her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, and she has given fans a hint of what to expect from the project.

In a preview, she said: "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today.

"We're diving into the highs, and the lows, and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses."

And of course, we're going to get some girl talk!"