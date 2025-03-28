EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Terrified' Wife Meghan Markle Is Set to Start Spilling Beans on Their Sex Life in New 'Girl Talk' Podcast
Prince Harry is "terrified" his wife Meghan Markle will lift the lid on their bedroom secrets to make a few bucks.
She’s launching a new podcast series with the promise of "girl talk," and the Duke of Sussex has been left petrified it means his wife is gearing up to spill all about their sex life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle has already been slammed by royal commentators for using photos of her kids to help sell designer clothes and accessories via her Instagram page, with one respected former Buckingham Palace official calling her cash grab "tacky" and "desperate."
And rmors are already swirling around their circle of pals in California about the health of their seven-year marriage.
An insider told us: "She will delve into the nuanced and often unspoken aspects of personal relationships and intimacy. Each episode will feature candid conversations with guests, offering a space to explore their unique experiences and insights.
"However, as topics range from emotional connections to physical encounters, she is bound to spill her own secrets.
"Harry is understandably apprehensive about the possibility of their private moments being discussed. In fact, he's quivering with fear about the possibility. The guy is terrified. It is just not the done thing for royals to talk about intimate details of their lives.
"Harry is worried the 'girl talk' will cross his personal boundaries, and he's apprehensive."
We told earlier this week how Markle hopes to make a killing selling sex toys and lingerie via her new lifestyle brand As Ever.
RadarOnline.com revealed she'll begin to lay the foundations for her raunchy range, similar to the pricey vibrators and skimpy pants sold by rival Gwyneth Paltrow at her Goop brand, via her new podcast.
The Duchess of Sussex is "desperate" for the series to make a splash, an insider told us – adding: "She will use the podcast as a springboard to widen her range of products on As Ever. She doesn't want to restrict herself to just selling pancake mix and jars and jelly.
"She wants the full range of wellness and lifestyle products like sex toys, lingerie etc, which are sold via Goop. She wants to form a huge brand and sell very grown-up products.
"Her podcast will give her a route to that market because she can start talking about intimate aspects of her life and those of her guests and then listeners can link to her As Ever brand to shop off the back of their listening experience."
The 43-year-old royal, who is married to Prince Harry, is launching her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, and she has given fans a hint of what to expect from the project.
In a preview, she said: "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today.
"We're diving into the highs, and the lows, and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses."
And of course, we're going to get some girl talk!"
The teaser included audio from the show, with different guests talking about their own struggles and rise to success.
One guest recalled seeing their website traffic "climbing and climbing", while recalling being "broke".
A third guest told the Markle: "I knew in that moment that I'd rather stand for something than sell a whole ton of product and stand for nothing."
The first eight-episode season of the Lemonada Media project will launch on April 8.
The move comes after her Netflix show was panned.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a royal insider recently claimed Markle was "crazy" for snubbing a potential Suits reboot as her Netflix cooking show teeters on possible cancellation amid scrutiny from TV critics and fans.