EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces Having Entire 'Goop Copycat' Business Rejected by Authorities After Yet Another Blunder With Her Paperwork — 'She Can't Get the Simplest Thing Right!'
The blundering Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has run into trouble again with her plans to trademark her lifestyle brand As Ever.
She was forced to abandon her American Riviera Orchard name last year after lawyers at the US Patent and Trademark Office told her she couldn’t use the name exclusively as it was a geographical area – and now she's committed another embarrassing blunder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 43, is in difficulties once more after filing papers asking to trademark As Ever – and is making more errors.
Her $350 application now faces being totally rejected.
She’s been told by the USPTO papers relating to part of the application to ringfence As Ever to market foodstuffs and homewares have not been SIGNED.
An insider said: "She doesn't seem to be able to get the simple things right. She has a vision of emulating Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop empire but can't even sign the paperwork."
"It's very clear Meghan is no businesswoman."
Markle's attorney Marjorie Norman Witter has been told the application includes a range of other issues needing resolving.
The USPTO said: "SUMMARY OF ISSUES: Declaration Requirement. Classification and Identification of Goods Requirement. Multiple-Class Application Requirements."
It added: "The application was unsigned because applicant did not provide a signature. Thus, the application is not properly verified."
A letter from the government body also said the range and descriptions of the goods As Ever wishes to sell need further clarification before a trademark can be issued.
The USPTO added: "File a response to this nonfinal Office action within three months of the Issue date below to avoid abandonment of the application."
Markle's line of As Ever products will launch in the Spring following her Netflix show With Love, Meghan on March 4, with the products available in Netflix stores in Dallas and Philadelphia.
The duchess has previously sought to use the name American Riviera Orchard but in one of her Instagram posts, she said: "Last year I had thought, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name."
She added: "It’s my neighborhood… it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.”
Markle also said of her brand: “This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."
But she could be facing a challenge to the new brand.
A new logo for As Ever features what appears to be a tree in between two birds.
However, some have claimed the logo looks just like the Coat of Arms of Porreres in Majorca, Spain.
Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, agreed, saying: "Yes, the logo that she has used for the new brand As Ever is clearly very similar to the coat of arms for an area of Majorca.
"This is another brand set back as it looks like its been copied rather than a whole new brand identity created."
Ede added: "This may potentially create copyright issues and a further headache for Meghan and her team."
Markle's lifestyle company has come with plenty of drama.
In December 2024, Markle named herself her company's Chief Executive Officer after a long search to find a suitable person came up empty.
All this comes as the royal was previously branded "Duchess Difficult," a "boss from hell" and even a "dictator in high heels" by some of her staffers.