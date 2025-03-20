EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces Having Entire 'Goop Copycat' Business Rejected by Authorities After Yet Another Blunder With Her Paperwork — 'She Can't Get the Simplest Thing Right!'

Markle's attorney Marjorie Norman Witter has been told the application includes a range of other issues needing resolving.

The USPTO said: "SUMMARY OF ISSUES: Declaration Requirement. Classification and Identification of Goods Requirement. Multiple-Class Application Requirements."

It added: "The application was unsigned because applicant did not provide a signature. Thus, the application is not properly verified."

A letter from the government body also said the range and descriptions of the goods As Ever wishes to sell need further clarification before a trademark can be issued.

The USPTO added: "File a response to this nonfinal Office action within three months of the Issue date below to avoid abandonment of the application."

Markle's line of As Ever products will launch in the Spring following her Netflix show With Love, Meghan on March 4, with the products available in Netflix stores in Dallas and Philadelphia.

The duchess has previously sought to use the name American Riviera Orchard but in one of her Instagram posts, she said: "Last year I had thought, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name."

She added: "It’s my neighborhood… it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.”

Markle also said of her brand: “This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."