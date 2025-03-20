EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Blistering Attack on Rupert Murdoch Revealed — With The Don Branding Media Mogul a 'Piece of S---' and 'Cold'

Isenstadt’s book details how Trump’s bond with the News Corp tycoon collapsed in 2023, roughly two years after things originally soured the night of the 2020 U.S. election.

During Trump's first presidency, he and Fox News had a symbiotic bond – with Trump giving the network access and boosting ratings, while Fox became a key ally.

The author said Murdoch even saw "The Don" as a "useful idiot who was good for business."