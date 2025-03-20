EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Blistering Attack on Rupert Murdoch Revealed — With The Don Branding Media Mogul a 'Piece of S---' and 'Cold'
Donald Trump and Rupert Murdoch's relationship has swung from a strategic alliance into a fiery media feud.
In The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power, journalist Alex Isenstadt details the "low point" in the relationship between the political tycoons – and what led the MAGA chief to call Murdoch a "piece of s---," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Isenstadt’s book details how Trump’s bond with the News Corp tycoon collapsed in 2023, roughly two years after things originally soured the night of the 2020 U.S. election.
During Trump's first presidency, he and Fox News had a symbiotic bond – with Trump giving the network access and boosting ratings, while Fox became a key ally.
The author said Murdoch even saw "The Don" as a "useful idiot who was good for business."
But everything changed in November 2020 when Trump was furious over Fox’s early call of Joe Biden's win in Arizona.
Trump's allies also flocked to Newsmax, causing Fox’s ratings to drop.
Their bond had always been more complicated than it seemed, partly due to deeper underlying tensions – which the author explained in his book with a behind-the-scenes eye.
He wrote: "Trump had for years seen the WASPish Murdoch as part of the elite club that had long looked down on him, dating back to his days as a Queens-born developer with a chip on his shoulder."
Isenstadt added: "Murdoch had always been repulsed by Trump, finding him cloying, overly flattering, and desperate to win Murdoch over.
"The Australian-born media baron was offended by Trump’s personal manner and thought he was beneath him."
After Trump left the White House, the Murdoch empire turned on him – with the New York Post mocking his campaign launch with the headline: "Florida Man Makes Announcement."
Isenstadt said Trump reacted angrily, saying in private: "That Rupert is such a piece of s--t, he's so cold."
The president also slammed Murdoch's son James, calling him "a crazy f---ing liberal."
By early 2023, Trump and Murdoch were in full-blown conflict. Trump's team threatened to skip the first debate if Fox was awarded the rights, and Trump viciously criticized the network.
As tensions rose, Sean Hannity, a close ally of Trump, intervened, pleading with him not to attack Fox or the Murdoch family.
Hannity said: "Mr. President, I’m trying to help you out here with the Fox people here. But you’re not making it easy for me by going after the Murdochs.
"You’re not helping me. You’re not helping yourself. If you can just lay off, we can start making some moves and getting back to normal."
But Trump wasn't having any of it. Isenstadt said he even held up his iPhone so the aides in his office could hear Hannity's pleas.
Trump reveled in the Fox bigwig’s desperation: "Sean is trying to do the right thing. But, man, the Murdochs? I don’t know."
Unable to sway Trump, Hannity turned to Susie Wiles, asking her to intervene.
Wiles, however, stood her ground, saying: "Well, Sean, President Trump is going to do what President Trump thinks is best and fair."
As of today, Trump and Murdoch's relationship is still reeling from ongoing notable shifts.
In February 2025, Murdoch attended a meeting in the Oval Office where Trump signed an executive order establishing a sovereign wealth fund.
During this meeting, Trump openly criticized Murdoch's Wall Street Journal, labeling it as "fake news."
This public admonishment was particularly significant given Murdoch's longstanding influence over conservative media.
The incident underscored the evolving dynamics between the two, highlighting a departure from their previous symbiotic relationship.