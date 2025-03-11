Inside the Shocking Scandals That Rocked Rupert Murdoch's Media Empire —Including Trump’s Election Fraud Lawsuit, Sexual Assault Allegations and Phone Hacking Claims
Former tabloid tycoon Rupert Murdoch is heading into his 94th birthday with a list of scandals under his belt.
Often dubbed a "puppet master," a look back at Murdoch's 70-year career reveals a legacy tainted by sexual assault allegations at Fox, involvement in a phone-hacking controversy, and a recent lawsuit tied to Trump's election fraud claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Murdoch, who turned 94 on Tuesday, is a media mogul and the founder of News Corporation – which later split into two companies: News Corp and 21st Century Fox (now Fox Corporation).
Born in Australia in 1931, he rose to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s by inheriting and expanding his father's small newspaper business.
Over the decades, Murdoch built a global media empire that includes major television networks like Fox, newspapers such as The Times and The Sun, and numerous other media properties worldwide.
Murdoch is recognized for his powerful influence in the media and political realms, with his companies leaving a major mark on global journalism, entertainment, and politics.
But throughout his career, Murdoch has been involved in various controversies – including accusations of phone hacking, sexual assault allegations, and criticisms of media bias.
One of the most significant and damaging scandals Murdoch faced was the wiretapping scandal that involved his British tabloid News of the World.
In 2011, it was revealed the newspaper had been involved in illegal phone tapping of celebrities, politicians, crime victims, and even the families of deceased soldiers and murder victims.
The scandal resulted in the closure of the outlet, with high-ranking employees – including the editor and head of News International – being arrested and charged.
Murdoch testified before a UK Parliamentary committee, apologizing but facing tough questions about his role in overseeing the scandal.
The incident damaged Murdoch's reputation and led to increased scrutiny of his media practices.
Years later in 2016, the wake of the Fox News sexual harassment scandal first emerged.
Several high-ranking figures at the network, including founder Roger Ailes and prominent host Bill O'Reilly, were accused of sexual misconduct.
Murdoch and his empire were specifically criticized for protecting these men and their actions.
Murdoch faced significant criticism for both enabling a toxic culture at Fox News and for his delayed response to the allegations, with critics arguing he protected powerful figures in his company rather than taking action sooner.
In 2023, Murdoch's involvement in the 2020 U.S. Election fraud claims became another legal headache.
The Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit accused Fox News of spreading false claims about election fraud, knowing they were fake, for the sake of ratings.
In a stunning legal development, Murdoch testified under oath he and his network's stars privately knew Trump's fraud claims were untrue but allowed them to air.
This led to a major lawsuit settlement and further strained Murdoch's reputation, as it underscored the conflict between his media outlets' drive for ratings and their journalistic integrity.
The business magnate announced his resignation as the chairman of both News Corporation and Fox Corporation in 2023, effectively retiring from the day-to-day management of his media empire.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'National Lampoon' Star Beverly D'Angelo's Secret Dream to Be a Singer After Accidentally 'Singing Herself' Into Iconic Comedy Roles
However, he remained involved as the chairman emeritus of both companies.
In his personal life, the media mogul went on to marry his fifth wife, 67-year-old retired Russian molecular biologist Elena Zhukova, in June 2024 at his California estate.
The wedding followed his brief engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, 67, shortly after announcing his divorce from Jerry Hall. Murdoch has now been married five times, with his other wives including Patricia Booker, Anna Murdoch Man, and Wendi Deng.
After Murdoch's retirement, his son, Lachlan Murdoch, took over as the executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation – continuing the family's control over the media empire.
Meanwhile, Rupert's other son, James, has called his controversial father a "misogynist" in a new interview on the family's turmoil over control of his massive empire.
His daughter Elisabeth also accused him of "blowing a hole in the family."