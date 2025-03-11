Career Over? Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery after Brutal Injury Just One Month Before 2025 Masters — Golf Legend Says He's 'Focusing On His Recovery and Rehab' In Heartbreaking Statement
Tiger Woods won't be hitting the golf course anytime soon.
The pro athlete made a shocking health announcement just weeks before The Masters, revealing on Tuesday he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg – likely sidelining him indefinitely, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Woods, 49, hasn't competed on the PGA Tour since last summer's 2024 Open – and now, it looks like he's possibly done for good just one month before the season's first major championship.
The 15-time major winner shared he was preparing for his comeback at his Florida home when he felt a "sharp pain" in his left heel.
He wrote in a statement on Instagram: "As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.
"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. 'The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,' added Dr. Stucken."
Woods continued: "I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."
Although Woods and Stucken did not give a specific timeline, recovery from a ruptured Achilles typically takes 4-6 months.
This means the athlete is likely to miss the entire season and may not return to play until next year.
Woods had initially committed to the 2025 Genesis Invitational but withdrew three days later, citing he wasn't ready to return to golf after his mother's passing in early February.
Just last week, the golf icon opened up about the difficulty he's faced in continuing his career while coping with the sudden loss.
He said: "This is the third time I've touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven't really gotten into it. My heart is not into practicing right now.
"I have so many other things to do with the tour. Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I'll start looking at the schedule."
Although Woods hasn't played on the PGA Tour since the 2024 Open Championship, he recently grabbed attention with the debut season of TGL, a simulator golf league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy.
And while he's never missed a cut at Augusta National, the champ is now likely to miss the 2025 Masters – marking only his second absence since 2017.
He also missed the 2021 Masters, announcing just 90 minutes before the tournament he wasn't healthy enough to play due to recovery from a severe car accident in Southern California.
Woods, an 82-time PGA Tour champion, sustained severe injuries in the horrific 2021 crash, which shattered his right leg and ankle and required emergency surgery.
In 2023, he underwent another ankle procedure to resolve ongoing complications. That same year, he had his sixth back operation in ten years.
The surgery was referred to as "microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine."