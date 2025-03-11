Career Over? Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery after Brutal Injury Just One Month Before 2025 Masters — Golf Legend Says He's 'Focusing On His Recovery and Rehab' In Heartbreaking Statement

The pro athlete made a shocking health announcement just weeks before The Masters , revealing on Tuesday he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg – likely sidelining him indefinitely, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pro golfer revealed he had a procedure done to repair his ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 15-time major winner shared he was preparing for his comeback at his Florida home when he felt a "sharp pain" in his left heel.

Woods, 49, hasn't competed on the PGA Tour since last summer's 2024 Open – and now, it looks like he's possibly done for good just one month before the season's first major championship.

The surgery occurred just weeks before the 2025 Masters, possibly putting the golfer out.

He wrote in a statement on Instagram: "As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.

"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. 'The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,' added Dr. Stucken."

Woods continued: "I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."