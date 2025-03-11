Heidi Klum's Model Nepo Baby Daughter Leni, 20, Furiously Slams Trolls for Calling Out Her Raunchy Underwear Ads Alongside Her 51-Year-Old Catwalk Icon Mom
Heidi Klum's nepo baby daughter Leni has had it with critics calling her out for her underwear ad alongside her famous mother as she made it clear she's not giving those comments any attention.
The duo faced backlash in 2024 after they both posed for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, with many calling the ad "weird," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an interview with Glamour Germany, Leni said: "I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn't like it.
"You simply have no control over it and you can't focus too much on the negative. That can easily happen, especially if you spend a lot of time on social media. But there are so many more positive reactions."
The 20-year-old joked: "Oh, and: Most of the comments are in German, and I don't really understand many of them. That helps too, of course."
In the photos, released last October, Heidi and Leni modeled see-through lace lingerie to promote the brand's Fall-Winter collection. The two leaned on one another while rocking various sexy pieces.
They also recorded a video putting their twin-like features and incredible curves on display.
However, at the time, Heidi and Leni were met with brutal backlash as one person raged: "This is really weird and inappropriate... mother and daughter filming each other in lingerie? What is this?"
Another added: "Am I the only one thinking this is a bit weird? Campaign at least doesn’t work for me. Like who dresses up in lingerie with their mom and prances around taking pics?
"Don’t know… I mean nothing wrong with that but it’s like not (something) that makes sense in an ad, when I am looking to buy lingerie and stuff."
Despite the noise, Heidi previously made it clear how happy she is to see her daughter follow in her footsteps.
The 51-year-old said: "It's a fun thing for her to do. She's not afraid of cameras because she's always come to my sets and my shows. She's quite strong in the sense where she plays with it!"
Leni also gave her thoughts, and added: "I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working.'
"I'd jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring."
The America's Got Talent judge shares her eldest child Leni with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The couple parted ways while Heidi was still pregnant.
She also shares three kids – sons Henry, 19, and Johan, 17, and daughter Lou, 15 – with her ex Seal. The Kiss From a Rose singer also adopted Leni when she was just five years old.
Leni is also okay with being looked at as a nepo baby thanks to her superstar mother.
"It's just a fact. My parents are famous," Leni previously told People in an interview.
She added: "I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom.
"But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."