EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Savaged by Former CIA Director, With Ex-Intelligence Chief Accusing President of 'Extortion' Over Withdrawal of Intelligence to Ukraine — 'It Will be Calamitous on the Battlefield'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

March 6 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has been slammed by a former CIA Director for pausing the sharing of U.S. intelligence with Ukraine.

RadarOnline.com can reveal John Brennan, who served under six presidents, has claimed the "unprecedented move" could have "devastating consequences" for Kyiv.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump's move comes as he heaps pressure on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a bid to end the war.

The White House confirmed it was pausing the sharing of intelligence as part of an attempt to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table and agree a peace deal with Russia.

Brennan said: "I've never seen anything like this in my nearly 35 years of experience ... whereby U.S. intelligence was stopped for a political purpose and to try to coerce a partner like Ukraine to accede to the wishes of an administration.

"I think it could be calamitous on the battlefield if this remains in place over time."

He added: "I see it more as a pressure tactic and extortion."

Explaining why losing access to U.S. intelligence was potentially so damaging for Ukraine, Brennan continued: "The Europeans do not have the capability to provide the type of intelligence that the U.S. intelligence community has been providing — all different types of intelligence that again feeds and fuels the Ukrainian government, military, security, intelligence services.

"You take away that, you really do enfeeble the Ukrainian services."

Trump has been stepping up the pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days as he tries to end the war.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump and vice-president JD Vance accused Zelenskyy of not being grateful enough for America’s support.

Zelenskyy had been due to sign a deal that would have given the U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for some military support but pulled out following last week's extraordinary Oval Office bust-up.

Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, berated him in front of the media, accusing Zelenskyy of not being grateful enough for America’s support.

The Ukrainian leader has since spoken of his regret over what happened and said he is still willing to sign the deal.

Britain and France are also trying to come up with their own peace proposals, which they could present to Trump in Washington next week.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday Trump had been branded a "racist" after taunting Elizabeth Warren by labeling her "Pocahontas."

The president's slur made during his landmark Congress address on Tuesday backfired, with many viewers hitting out on social media.

The gag was a reference to the "Pocahontas" label Warren has been trying to shake since it was revealed that she made bogus claims about her Native American heritage in 2012.

But some social media users didn't see the funny side and even criticised his deputy Vance for laughing at his remark

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

One wrote on X: "Calling anyone Pocahontas is some s--- your racist uncle would do."

Another called out his deputy for sniggering at the taunt, writing: "Why was JD Vance laughing when Trump said a racist slur to Senator Warren, calling her Pocahontas. How would he feel if somebody said something racist to his wife and kids?"

A third commented: "Trump's back at it again, calling Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas – because nothing says 'stable genius' than recycling racist nicknames."

