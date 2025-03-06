EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Savaged by Former CIA Director, With Ex-Intelligence Chief Accusing President of 'Extortion' Over Withdrawal of Intelligence to Ukraine — 'It Will be Calamitous on the Battlefield'

The White House confirmed it was pausing the sharing of intelligence as part of an attempt to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table and agree a peace deal with Russia.

Brennan said: "I've never seen anything like this in my nearly 35 years of experience ... whereby U.S. intelligence was stopped for a political purpose and to try to coerce a partner like Ukraine to accede to the wishes of an administration.

"I think it could be calamitous on the battlefield if this remains in place over time."

He added: "I see it more as a pressure tactic and extortion."