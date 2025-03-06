EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Savaged by Former CIA Director, With Ex-Intelligence Chief Accusing President of 'Extortion' Over Withdrawal of Intelligence to Ukraine — 'It Will be Calamitous on the Battlefield'
Donald Trump has been slammed by a former CIA Director for pausing the sharing of U.S. intelligence with Ukraine.
RadarOnline.com can reveal John Brennan, who served under six presidents, has claimed the "unprecedented move" could have "devastating consequences" for Kyiv.
The White House confirmed it was pausing the sharing of intelligence as part of an attempt to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table and agree a peace deal with Russia.
Brennan said: "I've never seen anything like this in my nearly 35 years of experience ... whereby U.S. intelligence was stopped for a political purpose and to try to coerce a partner like Ukraine to accede to the wishes of an administration.
"I think it could be calamitous on the battlefield if this remains in place over time."
He added: "I see it more as a pressure tactic and extortion."
Explaining why losing access to U.S. intelligence was potentially so damaging for Ukraine, Brennan continued: "The Europeans do not have the capability to provide the type of intelligence that the U.S. intelligence community has been providing — all different types of intelligence that again feeds and fuels the Ukrainian government, military, security, intelligence services.
"You take away that, you really do enfeeble the Ukrainian services."
Trump has been stepping up the pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days as he tries to end the war.
Zelenskyy had been due to sign a deal that would have given the U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for some military support but pulled out following last week's extraordinary Oval Office bust-up.
Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, berated him in front of the media, accusing Zelenskyy of not being grateful enough for America’s support.
The Ukrainian leader has since spoken of his regret over what happened and said he is still willing to sign the deal.
Britain and France are also trying to come up with their own peace proposals, which they could present to Trump in Washington next week.
