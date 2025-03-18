EXCLUSIVE: Henpecked Harry! Meghan Markle's 'Blundering' Hubby 'Still Her Servant' After Five Long Years of Marriage
As Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, took the stage at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's closing ceremonies on February 16 to congratulate the event's athletes, he also had a few words for Prince Harry, who founded the adaptive games for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans in 2014.
"You are the one who turned this into a reality," he said, praising "the dedication [and] commitment this man has to you and to this ideal." As the 20,000 attendees cheered, Prince Harry grew emotional, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Then, with the fanfare over, it was time to go home – where, after falling out with the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 43, face an uncertain future.
While the Invictus Games event was an achievement, a source said: "When it's over, it leaves a void, and this year was no exception."
Back at the couple's $14.65 million Montecito, California, mansion, the source said: "Harry didn't know what to do with himself."
The royal is a dad to Archie, 5, and 3-year-old Lilibet.
Especially with Markle's possible make-or-break moment of her post-royal life, the source added: "She's got everyone around her hustling. It's all about Meghan now."
In March, she debuted her Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, and her embattled product line, As Ever.
It's been that way since the 40-year-old fell for the American divorcée in 2016.
Calling Prince Harry "the most talented member of the royal family, without doubt, in terms of being a prince," former Vanity Fair editor and Princess Diana biographer Tina Brown lamented that the army vet has put himself in second place to his spouse.
She smiled before saying: "I think he's pretty much in the thrall of Meghan. The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She's flawless about getting it all wrong."
However, Harry has credited his wife with helping him see how the rigidity of royal life – and the royal family's coldness about the 1997 death of his beloved mother, Diana – have impacted his mental health.
By all reports, he's all in on her vision of their new – and newly Instagram-documented life. If their near-constant PDA weren't indication enough, the source confirmed that even after nearly eight years as a couple, the physical attraction remains intense.
The source said: "She seems to have him under her spell. Some might even go so far as to say it’s like he's brainwashed."
Critics said Prince Harry's devotion has come at a price. According to insiders, the duchess calls the shots, from continuing their feud with the royal family to their charity and business deals to their friendships.
The insider said: "Harry doesn’t have a social life apart from her. He used to have a lot of friends in the U.K., but since Meghan came along, he doesn't talk to them, much less see them. It was subtle at first, but those friends have the impression she doesn't want him hanging out with people he knew when he was a bachelor."
Comedian Jack Whitehall, for one, admitted in February he "was quite good friends with Prince Harry back in the day, pre-Meghan." He fondly recalled partying with the prince – though the Jungle Cruise actor admitted he, too, goes out less often since becoming a dad. Markle, however, resents claims she's the reason Prince Harry has lost friends.
"In any relationship, oftentimes, when a guy falls in love with a girl, his buddies are like, 'Oh, my God, he changed. I don't see him anymore. He's always with her.' You blame the girl," she said in their 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
"And that's whether you're in a small town or a big city or in the royal family. He wouldn't have ever been attracted to or interested in me if he hadn't already been on his own path."
That path led Prince Harry to California, where he's built a life with Markle and their kids.
But in the same docuseries, he admitted that he did miss the U.K. and his friends.
More recently, in Vancouver, the prince confessed he feels "emotionally connected" to his homeland, specifically Birmingham, England, where he'll travel for the 2027 Invictus Games.
His continued connections to the U.K. have been a point of contention for the couple. After slamming the British press for its mean-spirited coverage of her, Markle has only returned to the country once, for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, in 2022.
The source added: "She's done with Britain, and no doubt that's caused tension between them."
Each time Prince Harry goes back – whether it was for a court date in his hacking case against U.K. tabloids or to meet with the royal family – it's a negotiation.
The insider explained: "It shows an imbalance in their power dynamics."
Dubbed the "Duchess of Difficult" by former employees, the Suits alum has preferred to stake their future on her own, sometimes iffy projects.
Said the source: "That just amplifies the emptiness and lack of having something significant in Harry's life."
EXCLUSIVE: Virgin Hotels Employee Seeking at Least $1MILLION Compensation in Wild Lawsuit Over 'Dangerous' Work Environment That 'Led to Attempted Murder' — As She Accuses Company of Refusing to Apologize for 'Attack'
He and Markle may be "hot for each other," as one insider said, but they can't escape divorce whispers, including an unconfirmed claim Markle's team had even contacted a publishing house to gauge interest in a book about "post-divorce" life.
Despite that, the source said it would have to be Markle who pulls the plug. The insider added: "Harry seems terrified about what would happen if he were to walk away from Meghan."
Though Prince Harry has praised Markle for helping him heal from his childhood trauma and envision a new life away from his family's toxic control, he insisted it's all been his call, not hers.
He explained in 2023: "My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that. But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without seeing it for myself."