EXCLUSIVE: Henpecked Harry! Meghan Markle's 'Blundering' Hubby 'Still Her Servant' After Five Long Years of Marriage

Critics said Prince Harry's devotion has come at a price. According to insiders, the duchess calls the shots, from continuing their feud with the royal family to their charity and business deals to their friendships.

The insider said: "Harry doesn’t have a social life apart from her. He used to have a lot of friends in the U.K., but since Meghan came along, he doesn't talk to them, much less see them. It was subtle at first, but those friends have the impression she doesn't want him hanging out with people he knew when he was a bachelor."

Comedian Jack Whitehall, for one, admitted in February he "was quite good friends with Prince Harry back in the day, pre-Meghan." He fondly recalled partying with the prince – though the Jungle Cruise actor admitted he, too, goes out less often since becoming a dad. Markle, however, resents claims she's the reason Prince Harry has lost friends.

"In any relationship, oftentimes, when a guy falls in love with a girl, his buddies are like, 'Oh, my God, he changed. I don't see him anymore. He's always with her.' You blame the girl," she said in their 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

"And that's whether you're in a small town or a big city or in the royal family. He wouldn't have ever been attracted to or interested in me if he hadn't already been on his own path."