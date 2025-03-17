EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Hit With DEATH THREATS Over Her New Netflix Cookery Show — And Insistence on Being Called 'Mrs Sussex'

Markle's Goop-copycat cookery/lifestle show premiered last week after a significant delay due to the Los Angeles fires earlier this year.

Initially viewed as a potential turning point in her career, the series, designed to showcase her wholesome lifestyle, has instead garnered a wave of criticism and ridicule.

Sources close to Markle reveal the former Suits star, who emphasized her rebranding as 'Meghan Sussex' in the eight-part series, is feeling "devastated and hurt" by the unexpected negative response.

Concerns are now mounting about the impact this will have on her future endeavors in the entertainment industry, sources told us.

An insider added: "Meghan was riding high, full of dreams and aspirations, but it seems like the fall was just as swift as the rise. She had truly believed that this show could catapult her to the same heights as Martha Stewart, offering a fresh start for her career and an image overhaul. Now, though, she’s feeling entirely crushed, the humiliation still fresh.

"While she was prepared for a little negativity, the overwhelming backlash has left her reeling. To everyone watching, she might appear to be putting on a brave face, especially since her show made it to the top 10 for a few days."