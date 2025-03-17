EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Hit With DEATH THREATS Over Her New Netflix Cookery Show — And Insistence on Being Called 'Mrs Sussex'
Meghan Markle is reeling from the backlash surrounding her much-anticipated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan which has been panned by viewers and critics and even attracted death threats.
Now RadarOnline.com can reveal she is also being hit with deaths as viewers find her latest offering so unnapetising.
Markle's Goop-copycat cookery/lifestle show premiered last week after a significant delay due to the Los Angeles fires earlier this year.
Initially viewed as a potential turning point in her career, the series, designed to showcase her wholesome lifestyle, has instead garnered a wave of criticism and ridicule.
Sources close to Markle reveal the former Suits star, who emphasized her rebranding as 'Meghan Sussex' in the eight-part series, is feeling "devastated and hurt" by the unexpected negative response.
Concerns are now mounting about the impact this will have on her future endeavors in the entertainment industry, sources told us.
An insider added: "Meghan was riding high, full of dreams and aspirations, but it seems like the fall was just as swift as the rise. She had truly believed that this show could catapult her to the same heights as Martha Stewart, offering a fresh start for her career and an image overhaul. Now, though, she’s feeling entirely crushed, the humiliation still fresh.
"While she was prepared for a little negativity, the overwhelming backlash has left her reeling. To everyone watching, she might appear to be putting on a brave face, especially since her show made it to the top 10 for a few days."
Chillingly, they added: "Meghan may be fair game for criticism, but she is also being targeted with death threats online over the show.
"Some of the stuff on message boards, forums, the dark web and Telegram is really disturbing."
We have seen some of the threats but they are too vile to reprint here.
Our source went on: "The comments she has received are off-the-scale with some people even wishing her dead for pocketing millions of dollars for such a sham show."
Brit-based royal expert Rebecca English said she "lost the will to live after the episode about making ice cubes" and ‘couldn’t really work out what she was trying to say."
The negative reaction comes hot-on-the-heals of her having to call her new lifestyle outfit As Ever after legal woes.
Markle was forced to rename her American Riviera Orchard firm after being told she couldn’t trademark the term – and RadarOnline.com had the inside story on how that is only the tip of the iceberg of her business launch.
Attorneys at the US Patent and Trademark Office told the duchess she couldn’t legally own rights to the term as it was a geographical area, so she was forced into a hasty rebrand of her firm and it will now be known As Ever, she revealed on Instagram.
It has been a sticky beginning for a venture has so far produced just a few pots of jam for her Montecito pals.
Markle has promised full-scale production is not long off but revealed none of the dozens of fruit farmers, jam producers and industrial food plants within 100 miles of Montecito, California, claim any knowledge of the duchess' product.
The As Ever launch came just two weeks before the release of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan after it was delayed from its original January launch date due to the L.A. wildfires.