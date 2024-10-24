Your tip
Showmance Sussex! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Brand Blueprint' Revealed After Their 'Secret Split'

Composite photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry has been seemingly free as a bird, flying all over without wife Meghan.

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "brand blueprint" has been revealed as the couple continue to face several bumps in their "troubled" marriage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal there are fears for the royal marriage as they embark on several solo projects and spend more time apart at public events.

sussex prince harry meghan markles brand blueprint secret split
Source: MEGA

Royal insiders claim Meghan Markle made Prince Harry feel like 'a spare part'.

After a grim-looking appearance at Tyler Perry's birthday party on September 14 alongside Meghan, the prince escaped Montecito for a hiking trip with pals to celebrate his milestone 40th birthday and hasn't been pictured with her since.

Prince Harry failed to mention Meghan, 43, in his birthday thank you message.

Then, when he arrived at Kevin Costner's fundraiser a week later without Meghan, who was reportedly "sick", speculation reached fever pitch the couple's marriage had gone sideways.

sussex prince harry meghan markles brand blueprint secret split
Source: MEGA

Harry has made several trips abroad without wife Meghan.

An insider claimed: "This hasn't been a good year for them.

"Everything they touch has gone wrong, and it's reached boiling point. That press she got about being a 'dictator in heels' and yelling at florists would have been the last straw for anyone. But what's put things in perspective for Harry this last year has been all the health shocks coming out of the palace. Almost overnight, his and Meghan's concerns seemed frivolous and irrational.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that getting his inheritance has given him the courage to really step up. And you can see how happy he is - it's like old Prince Harry the larrikin's back! The smile's reaching his eyes for the first time in years."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

sussex prince harry meghan markles brand blueprint secret split
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan have been focusing on their own 'brands'.

From visiting a tattoo parlor in New York to having lunch with Princess Senate Seeiso of Lesotho in South Africa – a trip which he extended out of the blue – there's no doubt Harry seemed relaxed about flying solo.

He even dared to go in for a hug on stage with his old party pal, British TV presenter Gaby Roslin, at the WillChild Awards in London.

The insider added: "He looked so happy to be there. Clearly Harry's turned 40 and is making big steps towards reclaiming his independence.

"It's all everyone can talk about back home in London. He looks like his old self again, and it confirms what we've all been worried about – that he's been miserable as h--- in California."

sussex prince harry meghan markles brand blueprint secret split
Source: MEGA

Markle attended a charity gala without Harry in Los Angeles.

Meghan also made her own solo appearance when she stepped out on the red carpet at an L.A. Children's Hospital fundraiser in early October, rehashing an old dress she once wore during more carefree times with Harry.

The insider revealed: "Meghan's not going to sit at home and be seen as some kind of abandoned wife.

"Meghan's not stupid. She knows she's taking a beating in the public forum, and everyone is throwing their hat behind Harry – but don't underestimate how much she can rattle his cage, and her appearance in that red dress will do that.

"She's still the mother of his kids, and they have made it through plenty of difficult times together."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

