Showmance Sussex! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Brand Blueprint' Revealed After Their 'Secret Split'

From visiting a tattoo parlor in New York to having lunch with Princess Senate Seeiso of Lesotho in South Africa – a trip which he extended out of the blue – there's no doubt Harry seemed relaxed about flying solo.

He even dared to go in for a hug on stage with his old party pal, British TV presenter Gaby Roslin, at the WillChild Awards in London.

The insider added: "He looked so happy to be there. Clearly Harry's turned 40 and is making big steps towards reclaiming his independence.

"It's all everyone can talk about back home in London. He looks like his old self again, and it confirms what we've all been worried about – that he's been miserable as h--- in California."