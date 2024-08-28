Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Tattoo Session Goes Horribly Wrong — Woman Claims Gunpoint Rape by Ohio Artist, Cops Say

Ohio Man Accused of Rape After Alleged Attack on Woman Seeking Tattoo
Source: Franklin County Sheriff; Unsplash

Mario Rodriguez Ibarra reportedly talked with the victim through Facebook about giving her a tattoo before he allegedly raped her, police said.

By:

Aug. 28 2024, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A tattoo artist in Ohio has been arrested after he allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint who came to his house for a tattoo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Aug. 23, Mario Rodriguez Ibarra, 22, was arrested, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Article continues below advertisement
Ohio Man Accused of Rape After Alleged Attack on Woman Seeking Tattoo
Source: UNSPLASH

Police were called to the scene in Columbus for a reported rape, officials said.

According to court records obtained by WBNS, the alleged victim, who has not been publicly identified, told police that she and Ibarra talked on Facebook and they arranged for her to come to his house for a tattoo.

Officials said Ibarra and a male acquaintance reportedly picked the woman up from her home and drove to Ibarra house in Columbus.

Ohio Man Accused of Rape After Alleged Attack on Woman Seeking Tattoo
Source: MEGA

The victim reportedly talked with the suspect on Facebook about getting a tattoo from him, police said.

While she was in Ibarra’s bedroom, the woman alleged he pulled out a gun and forcibly removed her clothes before raping her, the report states.

The woman waited until Ibarra fell asleep, and then she got dressed and walked out of the house, where she asked the male acquaintance for help, police said.

Article continues below advertisement
Ohio Man Accused of Rape After Alleged Attack on Woman Seeking Tattoo
Source: UNSPLASH

While at the tattoo artist's home, he allegedly held the victim at gunpoint and raped her, officials said.

MORE ON:
crime

The acquaintance reportedly called police and then waited with the woman until officers arrived.

Article continues below advertisement
Ohio Man Accused of Rape After Alleged Attack on Woman Seeking Tattoo
Source: UNSPLASH

Police did arrest Ibarra and charged him with rape and kidnapping.

While the pair were waiting for officers to arrive, Ibarra walked outside and allegedly admitted to using a gun to force the woman into having sex with him, the court records claim.

Article continues below advertisement

Ibarra was arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping.

He was booked into jail and was being held without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.