Tattoo Session Goes Horribly Wrong — Woman Claims Gunpoint Rape by Ohio Artist, Cops Say
A tattoo artist in Ohio has been arrested after he allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint who came to his house for a tattoo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Aug. 23, Mario Rodriguez Ibarra, 22, was arrested, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court records obtained by WBNS, the alleged victim, who has not been publicly identified, told police that she and Ibarra talked on Facebook and they arranged for her to come to his house for a tattoo.
Officials said Ibarra and a male acquaintance reportedly picked the woman up from her home and drove to Ibarra house in Columbus.
While she was in Ibarra’s bedroom, the woman alleged he pulled out a gun and forcibly removed her clothes before raping her, the report states.
The woman waited until Ibarra fell asleep, and then she got dressed and walked out of the house, where she asked the male acquaintance for help, police said.
The acquaintance reportedly called police and then waited with the woman until officers arrived.
While the pair were waiting for officers to arrive, Ibarra walked outside and allegedly admitted to using a gun to force the woman into having sex with him, the court records claim.
Ibarra was arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping.
He was booked into jail and was being held without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.
