Gwyneth V Meghan! How Goop Founder is FINALLY Going to War With Diva Duchess Markle Over her 'Copycat' Netflix Show and Lifestyle Business
Gwyneth Paltrow is finally going to war with Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex became her arch rival in the lucrative lifestyle industry.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Seven star, whose Goop brand is worth $200million, has weighed in on the comparisons between them following the launch of the royal’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, with an icy backhanded compliment.
Paltrow said: "I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around," before adding: "Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."
Paltrow's carefully chosen comments about the duchess and her new TV series — which was panned by critics when it was released earlier this month — are up for debate.
Social media users were quick to point out that Paltrow was talking to Vanity Fair — the same magazine that tore Meghan and Prince Harry to shreds in January in a waspish report about their business endeavours, of which there have been many, and their home life.
Meghan is not only taking Paltrow on with a TV show, her own Netflix documentary The Goop Lab was released in 2020 and Sex, Love And Goop a year later, she’s also launching a line of lifestyle and wellness products with her As Ever range soon to become available.
She plans to sell organic honey, shortbread, strawberry spread and edible flowers.
Meghan has also applied to trademark textiles, gardening equipment, tableware, cosmetics and pet supplies.
But some of her plans have already been thwarted, as the budget Chinese clothing brand ASEVER has blocked the duchess from selling clothes under the As Ever umbrella.
Comparatively, while Paltrow, 52, embraces her aspirational and, some might say, elitist approach to health and wellness, Meghan, 43, cannot seem to pick a lane.
She insists she is just like a working mom, but how many parents really have time to grow their own organic fruit and vegetables, sift salt crystals for guestroom bathtubs, make Pinterest-perfect charcuterie boards and also "find the fun" at breakfast by sprinkling flowers on their kids' food?
Her "out-of-touch" attitude toward domesticity has rattled some viewers, who wish she would just own the fact that she is a multi-millionaire, living a very elevated existence in her Montecito ivory tower.
Trump's Secret Fear Revealed: How President Was Left 'Terrified' of Running Against Gavin Newsom — As the Democrats' 'Savior' Is Hammered for Inviting Right-Winger Steve Bannon onto New Podcast
It seems as long as Markle lacks self-awareness, she will tarnish her carefully curated brand.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed this week Netflix struck their $100m deal with the duchess as they think a divorce is looming between her and Harry – and they want to cash in when it does.
Our insider said: "Meghan is only on TV as bosses think she's headed for a split with Harry – and then they will want to do a big-money deal for her tell-all doc."
Columnist and screenwriter Marina Hyde backed up our source's info, saying: "The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there's a divorce. That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be, who's got to deal with them, might keep a vague hand in."