EXCLUSIVE: 'Cynical' Netflix Bosses 'Only Staying Involved With Meghan Markle' As They Want to Bag Divorce Doc About 'Upcoming Split' From Prince Harry

Our insider said: "Meghan is only on TV as bosses think she's headed for a split with Harry – and then they will want to do a big-money deal for her tell-all doc."

Columnist and screenwriter Marina Hyde backed up our source's info, saying: "The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there's a divorce. That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be, who's got to deal with them, might keep a vague hand in."

Our TV insider added: "Netflix have been broadly pleased with the show and don’t care if the reviews are scathing.

"The streamer’s name has been on everyone’s lips for the past week and that’s a victory for them.

“But it’s now a question of whether they feel that striking another deal represents value for money, or if they feel that they have explored all the opportunities they can with the couple.

"Now they'll be looking to swoop for the scoop of the century if they split."