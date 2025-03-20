EXCLUSIVE: 'Cynical' Netflix Bosses 'Only Staying Involved With Meghan Markle' As They Want to Bag Divorce Doc About 'Upcoming Split' From Prince Harry
Meghan and Harry's television masters at Netflix are holding out for the "scoop of the century" if they decide to split up.
Their $100million mega deal they have struck with the dopey duchess was only struck as they think a divorce is looming for the pair – and they want to cash in when it does, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Meanwhile, rival streamers may also be looking to "keep a vague hand in" with Markle's projects in case they can land the same 'divorce doc deal'.
Our insider said: "Meghan is only on TV as bosses think she's headed for a split with Harry – and then they will want to do a big-money deal for her tell-all doc."
Columnist and screenwriter Marina Hyde backed up our source's info, saying: "The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there's a divorce. That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be, who's got to deal with them, might keep a vague hand in."
Our TV insider added: "Netflix have been broadly pleased with the show and don’t care if the reviews are scathing.
"The streamer’s name has been on everyone’s lips for the past week and that’s a victory for them.
“But it’s now a question of whether they feel that striking another deal represents value for money, or if they feel that they have explored all the opportunities they can with the couple.
"Now they'll be looking to swoop for the scoop of the century if they split."
After dropping on March 4, Markle's show was hit with widespread criticism.
The eight-part series only has a 2.9/10 rating on IMDb with many deeming it "outdated" and unrelatable.
With Love, Meghan is not the Duchess's only media venture recently, with a new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, set to land on April 8.
The project, with Lemonada Media, will invite listeners to "be a fly on the wall as Meghan sits down for candid conversations with female founders and friends," the U.S. bosses behind the show said.
In January, we told how Markle's team is said to have quietly conducted meetings with a publishing house about a book detailing her life "post-divorce" from Prince Harry.
Despite still being married to the royal renegade, the former Suits star's team allegedly met with publishers to "gauge interest" on the potential tell-all.
While the timeline of when the Duchess of Sussex's team shopping the book remains unclear, the bombshell claim come after months of speculation about the state of Harry and Markle's marriage.
In a Vanity Fair report on the couple, entitled American Hustle, a source close to the situation made it clear the book was angled on Markle's hypothetical split from Harry and not her first husband, Trevor Engleson, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2014.
The insider further clarified the book was not made out to be a "general" discussion about life after divorce.
They additionally noted the meeting did not signal the Sussexes were headed for divorce, but rather to see if publishers would "theoretically be interested" in the book.