EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Husband Keith Urban's Marriage 'Facing Collapse' As They're Set to Spend Months Apart While he Films New TV Show

The source added: "Keith and Nicole have an arrangement where they are incredibly supportive of each other but also give each other enough space to go after their latest professional projects."

Four-time Grammy winner Urban, 57, will be filming The Road, a new competition series that will follow him and Blake Shelton as they travel around the country in search of the next big music star.

Meanwhile, his Oscar-winning wife, also 57, will be in Los Angeles filming the new Apple TV+ series Margo's Got Money Troubles.

"Nicole has promised to do her best to try and get away to see Keith while he's filming, but it's not guaranteed and they're both fine with that," our insider added. "What works for them doesn't work for all couples, but they're extremely trusting people who understand what goes into each other's professional work."

Big Little Lies beauty Kidman often travels to far-flung destinations for her projects, but apparently, she never complains about the time apart from her husband.