EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Husband Keith Urban's Marriage 'Facing Collapse' As They're Set to Spend Months Apart While he Films New TV Show
Longtime lovebirds Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are telling pals they are unfazed even though they're facing months apart while he films a new TV show, RadarOnline.com can reveal – but insiders say the work separation could spell the end of their marriage.
The couple, married since 2006, insist a long-distance relationship won't shake their rock-solid marriage – but an insider told us: "It definitely will!"
The source added: "Keith and Nicole have an arrangement where they are incredibly supportive of each other but also give each other enough space to go after their latest professional projects."
Four-time Grammy winner Urban, 57, will be filming The Road, a new competition series that will follow him and Blake Shelton as they travel around the country in search of the next big music star.
Meanwhile, his Oscar-winning wife, also 57, will be in Los Angeles filming the new Apple TV+ series Margo's Got Money Troubles.
"Nicole has promised to do her best to try and get away to see Keith while he's filming, but it's not guaranteed and they're both fine with that," our insider added. "What works for them doesn't work for all couples, but they're extremely trusting people who understand what goes into each other's professional work."
Big Little Lies beauty Kidman often travels to far-flung destinations for her projects, but apparently, she never complains about the time apart from her husband.
Our source said: "She has filmed shows and movies in recent years all over America, Europe and Asia, usually traveling with just her assistant and not desperately needing Keith to be with her every step of the way."
But they stay connected by talking "morning and night," added the insider, who went on: "They are very big on having good communication. They never let things slide or avoid issues."
Urban and Kidman, who share two teen daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, also try never to go two weeks without seeing each other, even if it's only for a weekend.
A decade ago, Kidman revealed Urban has a unique way to keep the romance alive when they're apart.
"For every single night he's away, he leaves me a love letter," she gushed in 2014.
Our insider said: "All of Keith's TV projects are padding out his music career and, to some extent, insulating him from the fickle trends of the music business.
"Nicole gets that and has been incredibly supportive of Keith doing reality TV.
"She isn't backstage waiting for him. She's off doing her own thing, so who knows – maybe they will survive their latest separation."